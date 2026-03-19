403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Thwarts Major Wave of Iranian Drone, Missile Attacks
(MENAFN) Bahrain announced late Wednesday that its air defense systems have successfully intercepted 234 drones and 132 missiles originating from Iran since February 28.
In an official statement, the Bahrain Defense Force said it continues to respond to repeated waves of what it described as Iranian assaults on the country.
No information was provided regarding casualties or property damage from the attacks.
Tensions in the region have escalated following joint operations by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf nations, claiming its strikes focus on US military assets. Some of these attacks have reportedly caused harm to civilians and damaged infrastructure such as airports, seaports, and buildings.
In an official statement, the Bahrain Defense Force said it continues to respond to repeated waves of what it described as Iranian assaults on the country.
No information was provided regarding casualties or property damage from the attacks.
Tensions in the region have escalated following joint operations by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf nations, claiming its strikes focus on US military assets. Some of these attacks have reportedly caused harm to civilians and damaged infrastructure such as airports, seaports, and buildings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment