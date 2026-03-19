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Turkey, Qatar Hold Talks on Defense, Regional Security Matters
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler spoke by phone on Wednesday with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss both bilateral and regional defense and security issues.
The Turkish National Defense Ministry reported the conversation on the social media platform NSosyal, noting that the two officials exchanged views on topics of mutual concern, including regional stability, defense cooperation, and security coordination.
While no additional details were provided, the phone call highlights ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Qatar on matters of defense and regional security amid a period of heightened tensions in the Middle East. The discussion reflects both countries’ interest in strengthening military communication channels and exploring potential collaboration on shared security priorities.
The Turkish National Defense Ministry reported the conversation on the social media platform NSosyal, noting that the two officials exchanged views on topics of mutual concern, including regional stability, defense cooperation, and security coordination.
While no additional details were provided, the phone call highlights ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Qatar on matters of defense and regional security amid a period of heightened tensions in the Middle East. The discussion reflects both countries’ interest in strengthening military communication channels and exploring potential collaboration on shared security priorities.
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