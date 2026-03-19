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US Appeals for Global Support for Syria’s Transition, Reconstruction
(MENAFN) The United States on Wednesday urged the global community to support Syria’s political transition and contribute to rebuilding the country, according to reports.
“Over the past 15 months, we have witnessed the most significant transformations in Syria in decades: the collapse of the Assad regime, the emergence of a new government, and unprecedented diplomatic breakthroughs,” said US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack during a UN Security Council session on Syria.
Highlighting a key humanitarian milestone as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan concludes, he noted, “Well over 2 million refugees and internally displaced have now returned home, where they can contribute to the rebuilding of their country,” adding that many families will celebrate Eid “with loved ones inside Syria” for the first time in years.
Barrack referenced recent sanctions relief, including the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2799 and the removal of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from designated lists last month, saying these steps have “unlocked opportunities for Syrians not only to survive, but to actually thrive.” Hayat Tahrir al-Sham had been one of the main armed groups opposing Syrian forces during the civil war under the leadership of Ahmad al-Shara, who became president after Assad’s ouster.
Resolution 2799, adopted in November 2025, affirms “the full sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Barrack called on Council members and all nations “to support the Syrian government during its transition,” urging measures such as strengthening Syria’s counterterrorism capabilities, aiding reconstruction efforts, and repatriating third-country nationals from displaced persons camps and detention facilities.
“Over the past 15 months, we have witnessed the most significant transformations in Syria in decades: the collapse of the Assad regime, the emergence of a new government, and unprecedented diplomatic breakthroughs,” said US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack during a UN Security Council session on Syria.
Highlighting a key humanitarian milestone as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan concludes, he noted, “Well over 2 million refugees and internally displaced have now returned home, where they can contribute to the rebuilding of their country,” adding that many families will celebrate Eid “with loved ones inside Syria” for the first time in years.
Barrack referenced recent sanctions relief, including the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2799 and the removal of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from designated lists last month, saying these steps have “unlocked opportunities for Syrians not only to survive, but to actually thrive.” Hayat Tahrir al-Sham had been one of the main armed groups opposing Syrian forces during the civil war under the leadership of Ahmad al-Shara, who became president after Assad’s ouster.
Resolution 2799, adopted in November 2025, affirms “the full sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Barrack called on Council members and all nations “to support the Syrian government during its transition,” urging measures such as strengthening Syria’s counterterrorism capabilities, aiding reconstruction efforts, and repatriating third-country nationals from displaced persons camps and detention facilities.
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