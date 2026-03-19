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Palestinian Diplomats Condemn Israel’s Settlement Expansion Amid Unrest
(MENAFN) Israel is taking advantage of regional tensions to accelerate illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, the top Palestinian diplomat warned, according to statements from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.
During a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Palestine on Tuesday, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said Israeli authorities are using the international community’s attention on regional crises to push annexation policies through settlement expansion and legislative or administrative measures. She stressed that these actions undermine the two-state solution and threaten the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.
Shahin added that illegal Israeli settlers carry out organized daily attacks targeting Palestinians and their property, including killings, physical assaults, arson on homes and vehicles, destruction of farmland, and resource seizures, “under the direct protection of the Israeli army.”
She noted that seven Palestinians have been killed by settlers since February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched attacks on Iran, which continue to this day. According to Palestinian government figures, the death toll in the West Bank since the Gaza conflict began in October 2023 has reached 42.
The foreign minister also highlighted ongoing violations at Islamic holy sites, including the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the onset of the Iran war and restrictions preventing worshippers from performing prayers during Ramadan.
During a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Palestine on Tuesday, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said Israeli authorities are using the international community’s attention on regional crises to push annexation policies through settlement expansion and legislative or administrative measures. She stressed that these actions undermine the two-state solution and threaten the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.
Shahin added that illegal Israeli settlers carry out organized daily attacks targeting Palestinians and their property, including killings, physical assaults, arson on homes and vehicles, destruction of farmland, and resource seizures, “under the direct protection of the Israeli army.”
She noted that seven Palestinians have been killed by settlers since February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched attacks on Iran, which continue to this day. According to Palestinian government figures, the death toll in the West Bank since the Gaza conflict began in October 2023 has reached 42.
The foreign minister also highlighted ongoing violations at Islamic holy sites, including the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the onset of the Iran war and restrictions preventing worshippers from performing prayers during Ramadan.
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