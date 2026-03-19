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Lebanon Faces Mass Displacement as Israeli Attacks Intensify—UN
(MENAFN) The United Nations warned Wednesday that escalating Israeli strikes across Lebanon have displaced more than one million people, with nearly a third of those uprooted being children, according to reports.
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a briefing that “overnight and into the early morning, Israeli strikes on central Beirut reportedly caused additional casualties,” noting that residential areas were hit and a multi-story building collapsed.
Highlighting the impact on medical facilities, Haq said, “Earlier today, authorities reported significant damage sustained by three government hospitals following Israeli strikes, injuring health care workers.”
He added, “more than one million people are now displaced, including 367,000 children — that's nearly one third of the displaced,” as clashes between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon show no signs of easing.
Citing the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Haq described a sharply deteriorated security situation across its operational area, with “heavy exchanges of fire, intensified air and ground activity, and the increased presence of Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory.”
The UN reiterated concern over Israel’s renewed evacuation orders affecting civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, urging all parties to pull back from the brink. “We continue to call for de-escalation and urge all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701,” Haq said.
The escalation comes after US and Israeli forces launched operations targeting Iran on February 28, prompting Israel to expand its military offensive in Lebanon.
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a briefing that “overnight and into the early morning, Israeli strikes on central Beirut reportedly caused additional casualties,” noting that residential areas were hit and a multi-story building collapsed.
Highlighting the impact on medical facilities, Haq said, “Earlier today, authorities reported significant damage sustained by three government hospitals following Israeli strikes, injuring health care workers.”
He added, “more than one million people are now displaced, including 367,000 children — that's nearly one third of the displaced,” as clashes between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon show no signs of easing.
Citing the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Haq described a sharply deteriorated security situation across its operational area, with “heavy exchanges of fire, intensified air and ground activity, and the increased presence of Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory.”
The UN reiterated concern over Israel’s renewed evacuation orders affecting civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, urging all parties to pull back from the brink. “We continue to call for de-escalation and urge all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701,” Haq said.
The escalation comes after US and Israeli forces launched operations targeting Iran on February 28, prompting Israel to expand its military offensive in Lebanon.
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