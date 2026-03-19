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Airbnb Books Ogilvy For PR Remit In Australia And New Zealand
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SYDNEY - Homestay experience brand Airbnb Australia and New Zealand has awarded its consumer and corporate PR account in Australia to Ogilvy PR after a pitch, the agency told PRovoke Media.
"Ogilvy PR's strength of team and capability across earned creative thinking, coupled with reputation management and regulatory understanding were important factors in this choice," an Ogilvy spokesperson said.
Ogilvy added that work begins immediately.
The news comes shortly after Airbnb ANZ's communications lead Sophie Onikul exited the role after almost three years. In her role, Onikul led the ANZ Communications team and set up a communications strategy that aligned with global and regional plans while balancing local business priorities.
She was also responsible for overseeing the development and execution of plans supporting corporate, policy, consumer and product communications as well as representing communications on the ANZ leadership team and ensuring effective cross-functional collaboration while providing proactive, strategic executive counsel.
"Ogilvy PR's strength of team and capability across earned creative thinking, coupled with reputation management and regulatory understanding were important factors in this choice," an Ogilvy spokesperson said.
Ogilvy added that work begins immediately.
The news comes shortly after Airbnb ANZ's communications lead Sophie Onikul exited the role after almost three years. In her role, Onikul led the ANZ Communications team and set up a communications strategy that aligned with global and regional plans while balancing local business priorities.
She was also responsible for overseeing the development and execution of plans supporting corporate, policy, consumer and product communications as well as representing communications on the ANZ leadership team and ensuring effective cross-functional collaboration while providing proactive, strategic executive counsel.
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