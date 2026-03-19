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Iran, Hezbollah Launch Attacks on Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Iran targeted northern Israel with missile attacks on Thursday, while Hezbollah simultaneously launched rockets at the same region, prompting air raid sirens across affected areas, according to reports from the Israeli military.
Israeli defense forces attempted to intercept the Iranian missiles and instructed civilians to seek shelter. As stated by reports, two separate waves of missiles were launched from Iran roughly thirty minutes apart, reportedly landing in open terrain. Initial assessments from emergency services indicated no fatalities, injuries, or direct damage.
Just prior to the Iranian missile strikes, Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon targeting northern Israel, also causing no casualties. The Israeli army later announced that the threat had passed, allowing residents to leave shelters safely.
These attacks occur amid an ongoing joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which began on February 28 and has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Israel has also launched ground operations in Lebanon aimed at Hezbollah positions.
Israeli defense forces attempted to intercept the Iranian missiles and instructed civilians to seek shelter. As stated by reports, two separate waves of missiles were launched from Iran roughly thirty minutes apart, reportedly landing in open terrain. Initial assessments from emergency services indicated no fatalities, injuries, or direct damage.
Just prior to the Iranian missile strikes, Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon targeting northern Israel, also causing no casualties. The Israeli army later announced that the threat had passed, allowing residents to leave shelters safely.
These attacks occur amid an ongoing joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which began on February 28 and has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Israel has also launched ground operations in Lebanon aimed at Hezbollah positions.
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