403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US-South Korea Military Drill Concludes Amid Regional Security Concerns
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea have завершed their annual Freedom Shield exercise, according to reports released Thursday, as tensions with North Korea remain elevated.
According to a joint statement, the 11-day operation focused on simulating wartime conditions while strengthening combined military preparedness “across all domains.”
Roughly 18,000 troops took part in the drills, though the number of field training exercises was reduced to about 22, compared to 51 held the previous year.
Officials indicated that future exercises will be distributed throughout the year, a move intended to leave room for possible diplomatic engagement.
As stated by authorities, the training also evaluated progress toward transferring wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul—an objective that South Korea has pursued for years.
Meanwhile, North Korea condemned the drills, describing them as “rehearsals for invasion,” and responded by carrying out several ballistic missile tests during the exercise period.
According to a joint statement, the 11-day operation focused on simulating wartime conditions while strengthening combined military preparedness “across all domains.”
Roughly 18,000 troops took part in the drills, though the number of field training exercises was reduced to about 22, compared to 51 held the previous year.
Officials indicated that future exercises will be distributed throughout the year, a move intended to leave room for possible diplomatic engagement.
As stated by authorities, the training also evaluated progress toward transferring wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul—an objective that South Korea has pursued for years.
Meanwhile, North Korea condemned the drills, describing them as “rehearsals for invasion,” and responded by carrying out several ballistic missile tests during the exercise period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment