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Australia Voices Concern Over Qatar Gas Plant Incident
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday raised concerns over a recent attack targeting a gas facility in Qatar, emphasizing the need to ease rising tensions.
Speaking to reporters in Hobart, Albanese said, “I’m deeply concerned by attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, including the latest overnight in Qatar.”
He criticized what he described as Iranian actions across the Middle East and stressed that Australia is seeking to avoid further escalation. “We are not participants in the conflict, but we will continue to argue for de-escalation,” he said.
Albanese cautioned that such attacks could have serious implications for global energy stability, noting that Iran has struck several countries not directly involved in the conflict. He also mentioned that Australia has assisted Gulf nations with defensive support, including the deployment of Boeing E-7 Wedgetail aircraft.
According to reports, QatarEnergy confirmed on Wednesday that a missile strike had hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s primary hub for liquefied natural gas production.
The broader regional conflict has escalated since late February, when the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military campaign against Iran, reportedly resulting in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile operations aimed at Israel, as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military facilities.
Speaking to reporters in Hobart, Albanese said, “I’m deeply concerned by attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, including the latest overnight in Qatar.”
He criticized what he described as Iranian actions across the Middle East and stressed that Australia is seeking to avoid further escalation. “We are not participants in the conflict, but we will continue to argue for de-escalation,” he said.
Albanese cautioned that such attacks could have serious implications for global energy stability, noting that Iran has struck several countries not directly involved in the conflict. He also mentioned that Australia has assisted Gulf nations with defensive support, including the deployment of Boeing E-7 Wedgetail aircraft.
According to reports, QatarEnergy confirmed on Wednesday that a missile strike had hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s primary hub for liquefied natural gas production.
The broader regional conflict has escalated since late February, when the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military campaign against Iran, reportedly resulting in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile operations aimed at Israel, as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military facilities.
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