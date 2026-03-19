Trueigtech Unveils AI-Powered Market Creation And Auto-Settlement Engine For Prediction Market Operators

TRUEiGTECH's new AI engine automates end-to-end contract lifecycle management, payouts, and market settlement allowing operators to scale their prediction markets at speed.

TRUEiGTECH, a specialist B2B prediction market platform provider, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Market Creation and Auto-Settlement Engine. An advanced infrastructure layer enabling operators in iGaming, media, and broker sectors to deploy automation-ready prediction market products.

The announcement comes at a time when operators continue to face months-long buildout timelines, manual settlement dependencies, and significant engineering overhead.

Addressing a Core Operator Problem | Low Speed and Settlement Complexity

For prediction markets operating on a large scale, settlement has been a core issue. For resolving contracts operators are dependent on manual intervention or unreliable data pipeline configurations especially in decentralized platforms where the outcomes can be easily challenged.

TRUEiGTECH's AI-driven market creation and settlement engine address the complete contract lifecycle with three capability layers;

AI-Driven Market Creation: Uses operator-defined parameters (sport, asset class, event type, duration, payout structure) to generate market contracts automatically, removing the need for manual market building. Operators can configure rule sets once and deploy at volume across hundreds of event categories.

Real-Time Auto-Settlement: Integrates with live data feeds across sports, financial markets, political events, and entertainment to trigger contract resolution automatically when predefined outcome conditions are met with no human intervention required at settlement.

Operator-Side Risk and Control Layer: Gives operators a centralized dashboard to configure margin structures, exposure caps, liquidity parameters, and market suspension rules ensuring compliance and risk containment across all active prediction markets without requiring a dedicated trading desk.

The AI engine is available as a standalone offering from TRUEiGTECH or is provided as a part of their comprehensive prediction market platform with customizable features and operations.

“Our AI engine inverts that gives operators the infrastructure to deploy prediction market products faster than any in-house team could build, with the controls and automation that enterprise-grade deployment actually requires.” - Prish Kumar, Co-Founder of TRUEiGTECH.

Why Are Operators Moving Towards Prediction Markets Now?

The prediction market sector has undergone a structural shift from a niche consumer product into a regulated, institutionally relevant platform. In the United States, recent CFTC rules have provided operators with clearer jurisdictional guidelines.

For operators, this creates a straightforward commercial imperative: the question is no longer whether to add prediction markets to their product portfolio, but how quickly they can do so without over-committing internal engineering resources to infrastructure that third-party specialists have already built and validated.

Looking at numbers, these event trading platforms have the potential to generate over $2 billion in trading volume every week. Marketed as low-risk revenue stream generators, prediction markets have successfully capitalized the wisdom of the crowd tapping into the growing demand.

About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a B2B prediction market provider that designs, builds, and deploys end-to-end prediction market platforms for operators in the iGaming, sports betting, brokerage, and media sectors.

Its solutions include custom and turnkey deployment, prediction market API integration, prediction market clone development, and AI-powered automation engines enabling operators to launch compliant, scalable prediction market products without building core infrastructure in-house.