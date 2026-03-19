MENAFN - GetNews) "Marc Girard, master electrician, has been installing EV charging stations on Montreal's South Shore since 2013, and 2026 is shaping up to be the busiest year yet."With gas prices rising and electric vehicles more popular than ever, bornotto is gearing up for a very busy season. Serving Longueuil, Brossard, St-Lambert, and Boucherville, bornotto installs top brands like FLO, EVDuty, Wallbox, Grizzl-E, and Tesla with RBQ and CMEQ certification and up to $600 in Quebec rebates.

Longueuil, Quebec, Canada - March 18, 2026 - As pump prices continue to climb across Quebec and electric vehicles become an increasingly practical choice for South Shore families, bornotto is bracing for a very active seasons since master electrician Marc Girard began installing EV charging stations back in 2013.

Based in Longueuil and serving the entire South Shore of Montreal, bornotto offers RBQ and CMEQ-certified installation of home and commercial EV charging stations in Longueuil, Brossard, St-Lambert, and Boucherville - with transparent pricing, up to $600 in Quebec rebates, and a warranty of up to five years.

With the cost of gasoline pushing household budgets, more and more South Shore residents are making the switch to electric vehicles - and quickly realizing that a quality home charging station is the next logical step. bornotto has seen a consistent rise in installation requests across the South Shore, particularly in Longueuil, Brossard, St-Lambert, and Boucherville, as EV ownership in these communities reaches new highs.

One of bornotto's key strengths is the breadth of brands it carries and installs. South Shore homeowners can choose from the most trusted names in EV charging:

FLO - A proudly Canadian brand and one of the most recognized EV charger manufacturers in Quebec. FLO residential stations offer smart connectivity, Hydro-Quebec compatibility, and reliable Level 2 charging. Marc Girard and the bornotto team install FLO stations across Longueuil, Brossard, and the wider South Shore region.

EVDuty - Designed and built in Canada, EVDuty charging stations are a staple choice among Quebec homeowners for their durability and no-fuss performance. bornotto installs EVDuty units in Boucherville, St-Lambert, and throughout the South Shore with full code compliance and certification.

Wallbox - A smart, app-connected charger that has quickly won over tech-forward EV owners. Wallbox stations offer energy monitoring and scheduling features that pair well with Hydro-Quebec's flexible rate plans. Several bornotto clients in St-Lambert and Longueuil have already made the switch to Wallbox this season.

Grizzl-E - Built tough for Canadian winters, Grizzl-E is the workhorse of the EV charger world. Its rugged, weatherproof design makes it a natural fit for Quebec's climate, and its straightforward reliability appeals to homeowners in Brossard and Boucherville who want performance without complexity.

Tesla Wall Connector - For the growing number of Tesla owners on the South Shore, bornotto installs the official Tesla Wall Connector, delivering faster home charging speeds and a clean, integrated look. From Model 3 owners in Longueuil to Model Y drivers in St-Lambert, bornotto has completed installations for Tesla vehicles across the region.

Beyond these flagship brands, bornotto also installs Schneider Electric, ChargePoint, Legrand, JuiceBox, Autel, and EVOne stations - ensuring every client finds a solution matched to their vehicle, their panel, and their budget.

For anyone searching for EV charger installation in Longueuil, EV charging station setup in Brossard, home charger installation in St-Lambert, or electric car charger installation in Boucherville, bornotto delivers a fast, clean, and fully certified experience.

Quotes are provided within hours, and most installations are completed within one to two business days.

The process is simple: a client submits a quick request online at bornotto/en or calls +1 (579) 999-8856.

Marc Girard or a member of his team then visits the property, evaluates the electrical panel, checks for compliance, and recommends the best charging solution for the situation. Installation typically takes half a day, and a full work certificate is issued upon completion.

Eligible South Shore homeowners can receive up to $600 through Quebec's provincial EV charger rebate program, on top of available federal tax credits. bornotto helps with all rebate applications and paperwork.

Under the leadership of master electrician Marc Girard - who has been doing installations since 2013 - bornotto serves residential, multi-unit, and commercial clients across the South Shore of Montreal, including Longueuil, Brossard, St-Lambert, and Boucherville. All work is RBQ and CMEQ-certified and compliant with Quebec's Electrical Code and CSA standards.

For a free quote, visit bornotto/en or call +1 (579) 999-8856.