420 With CNW - Georgia House Approves Bill Easing Medical Marijuana Program Access

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Georgia House of Representatives has approved medical marijuana legislation designed to broaden patient access. The proposal cleared the chamber with strong bipartisan support, passing 138 to 21.

The measure now returns to the Senate for final consideration before the legislative session concludes on April 2. The steps so far taken to ease access to medical marijuana in Georgia will be seen by the broader industry and entities like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) in other states as...

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