Europe Intelligence Brief - March 18, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 ECB decides TODAY - Lagarde press conference 14:45 CET; first staff projections quantifying oil shock; Eurostat confirms inflation rose to 1.9% in February; deposit rate held at 2.0%; forward guidance and revised forecasts will redefine European rate path for 2026 The European Central Bank's Governing Council concludes its March 17-18 meeting today with the rate decision at 14:15 CET, Lagarde's press conference at 14:45 CET, and the publication of new staff macroeconomic projections at 15:45 CET. The hold at 2.0% is certain. What matters is the projections and the language. Eurostat confirmed Wednesday that eurozone headline inflation rose to 1.9% in February, up from 1.7% in January. This is the last pre-shock reading - March data will incorporate the oil surge. Pre-war staff forecasts showed headline inflation at 1.9% for 2026 and growth at 1.2%. Both numbers will be revised significantly. Markets have priced out rate cuts entirely for 2026 and now price two 25bp hikes by December. Board member Isabel Schnabel has endorsed the view that the next move is a hike. Deutsche Bank's base case is rates on hold through 2026 with a hike in mid-2027. The Conference Board estimates oil above $100/barrel could shave 0.1-0.3 percentage points from eurozone growth. Lagarde's characterisation of the oil shock - whether "transitory" supply disruption or structural inflation risk - will move every European rate market. This Europe intelligence brief leads with the ECB because the decision, projections, and press conference together constitute the most consequential monetary policy event in Europe since the 2022 hiking cycle began. This is part of The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of Europe for the Latin American financial community. 2 Kallas: "Nobody is ready to put their people in harm's way" and "This is not Europe's war" - sharpest EU break with Washington since crisis began; Iraq reaches understanding with Iran for tanker passage; IEA coordinates 400 million barrel release, largest in history EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas gave her most pointed assessment of the crisis to date in a Reuters interview published Wednesday: "Nobody is ready to put their people in harm's way in the Strait of Hormuz." She added: "This is not Europe's war. We are allies of America, but we don't really understand their moves recently." The language marks a significant escalation from Monday's "no appetite" for Aspides expansion. Kallas is now publicly questioning the US-Israel military strategy while defining Europe's position as diplomatic rather than military. The IMO chief said naval escorts would "not 100 percent guarantee" the safety of ships. Iraq's Oil Minister announced Tuesday that Baghdad had reached an understanding with Iran for Iraqi oil tankers to cross the Strait of Hormuz - the latest in a series of bilateral passage deals following Turkey and India. The IEA coordinated a release of 400 million barrels from strategic reserves, backed by 32 nations including Germany and Austria - the largest in the agency's history. The IEA's executive director warned that the release is "not a lasting solution" and that the "single most important thing" is resuming transit through Hormuz. As covered in yesterday's Europe Intelligence Brief, the continent is building a non-military pathway to energy access - but the pathway depends on Iranian cooperation that is not guaranteed. 3 European markets rise ahead of ECB verdict - CAC 40 breaks 8,000; DAX +0.5%; EUR/USD flat at 1.1537; Unilever exploring food division separation worth tens of billions; ECB and FOMC deciding same day for first time since December 2021 European equity markets traded higher Wednesday ahead of the ECB decision, with the CAC 40 breaking through 8,000 points and the DAX gaining 0.5%, though both indices reduced gains during the session. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%, halved from an earlier 0.6% advance. Bloomberg reported that Unilever is exploring a possible separation of all or part of its food business, with scenarios including a full or partial sale. No decision has been made and no transaction is expected before 2027, but the business could be valued at several tens of billions of dollars. The move would be one of the largest European corporate restructurings in years. The euro traded flat at 1.1537 against the dollar, with USD/JPY also flat at 159.05. Major currencies remained range-bound as traders awaited both central bank decisions. WTI crude was down 0.7% at $95.30 but off early lows of $91.45, with Brent holding above $103. The ECB decides at 14:15 CET (9:15am ET) and the FOMC at 2pm ET - the first same-day convergence of the two largest central banks since December 2021. Lagarde speaks without knowing the dot plot. Powell speaks knowing the ECB outcome. The sequencing creates an unusual asymmetry where European markets must react to the ECB decision while simultaneously positioning for the FOMC. 4 Von der Leyen prepares gas price cap and subsidy package for March 19-20 European Council summit - gas storage at 30%; Goldman warns gas could hit €73/MWh if Hormuz extends; Iranian parliament speaker warns strait "cannot return to its original state" Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is preparing to propose gas price intervention measures - potentially including a cap or subsidies - at the European Council summit beginning Thursday. The package responds to gas storage sitting at just 30%, down from 39% a year ago, with the Netherlands at a critical 9%. Goldman Sachs warned that a one-month Hormuz closure could push European gas prices to €73 per megawatt-hour (~$79/MWh). Dutch TTF gas futures have already surged 60% since the strikes on Iran began. The IEA's executive director said the strategic reserve release provides a buffer but is "not a lasting solution." The summit's urgency was compounded by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's warning Tuesday that Hormuz "would not return to its original state" - the clearest signal yet from Tehran that even if fighting stops, Iran intends to leverage its position over the strait permanently. Von der Leyen has drawn a hard line against returning to Russian energy, calling it a "strategic blunder." The summit will also address Kallas's diplomatic Hormuz initiative, defence spending commitments, and the ETS suspension debate that is splitting southern and eastern members against the Nordic bloc. Europe's 10-15% LNG dependency on Hormuz routes means the continent's 2022 diversification from Russian pipelines has effectively shifted its vulnerability to a new chokepoint. 5 Rhineland-Palatinate votes Saturday - second Merz coalition test in two weeks; AfD polling at 26% nationally; Lagarde succession speculation intensifies as FT reports early exit before France 2027 elections; Merz approval 32% vs Pistorius 57% Rhineland-Palatinate holds its state election on Saturday, March 22 - the second of five state elections testing Chancellor Merz's CDU/CSU-SPD coalition this year, following Baden-Wuerttemberg on March 8. The far-right AfD is polling at approximately 26% nationally, its highest level ever and five points above the February federal election result. The Financial Times reported that ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to leave the bank before her eight-year term expires in October 2027, potentially to ensure a successor is in place ahead of France's next presidential elections where the far-right Rassemblement National is polling strongly. The ECB said Lagarde has "not taken any decision" but stopped short of an explicit denial - a notable change from previous statements. Merz faces an approval rating of just 32% - below his Social Democrat vice-chancellor Lars Klingbeil at 36% and far behind Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at 57%. The ISPI described Merz as having "managed to push through radical reforms thanks to the German economic crisis" but warned 2026 would be his "year of truth." If the AfD makes significant gains in Rhineland-Palatinate, it would increase pressure on Merz to adopt harder positions on immigration and energy costs - potentially complicating the fiscal and defence consensus that has held the coalition together. Three more state elections follow in September (Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), each carrying the risk of elevating the AfD further. As covered in yesterday's brief, Germany's fiscal transformation is producing visible results but political fragility remains the unresolved variable. Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE CAC 40 ~8,010 ▲ broke 8,000 Unilever food separation; ECB decision today; defence stocks outperform; Lagarde 14:45 CET DAX ~22,450 ▲ +0.5% (off +0.9% highs) Rheinmetall outperforms; auto sector pressured; ECB + FOMC same day; Rhineland-Palatinate Sat Euro Stoxx 50 ~5,220 ▲ cautious gains Two central bank decisions today; defence vs cyclicals divergence; oil easing from $103 but volatile EUR/USD ~1.1537 -- flat ECB 14:15 CET then FOMC 2pm ET; Lagarde speaks first without dot plot; rate differential uncertainty ECB Deposit Rate 2.00% -- hold; decision today Lagarde presser 14:45; new staff projections 15:45; two hikes priced by Dec; Schnabel endorses hike Brent Crude ~$103.62/bbl ▲ +0.12% Ghalibaf: Hormuz "cannot return to original state"; IEA 400M bbl release; Iraq passage deal; escalation continues EU Gas (TTF) Elevated ▲ +60% since war Storage 30% (NL 9%); Goldman: could hit €73/MWh; von der Leyen price cap/subsidy for summit; IEA: "not lasting solution" German Bund 10Y ~2.88% ▲ near record highs €1.2T fiscal expansion; ECB hike expectations; defence spending; Merz approval 32%; 5 state elections 2026 UK BoE Rate 4.50% -- decision tomorrow Hold expected; UK CPI 3.4%; Starmer: "viable collective plan" for Hormuz; EY expects final 25bp cut April then hold at 3.50% Gold ~$5,000/oz ▼ consolidating $5,000-$5,200 range; ECB + FOMC outcomes key; safe-haven demand persists; European investors hedging energy risk

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL Eurozone ECB decision today Hold 2.0%; staff projections 15:45; CPI 1.9% (last pre-shock); two hikes by Dec; FOMC same day; Lagarde characterisation is the event Germany Elections; defence; fiscal Rhineland-Palatinate Sat; AfD 26%; Merz 32%; €1.2T (~$1.3T) fiscal expansion; Bund yields near record; Pistorius 57% approval; DAX +0.5% France Hormuz; ECB; Lagarde CAC 40 broke 8,000; bilateral Hormuz talks; Lagarde early exit FT report; RN polling strongly; Unilever food separation; HICP 1.1% from 0.3% United Kingdom BoE tomorrow; Hormuz Rate 4.50%; CPI 3.4%; hold then EY: April cut to 3.50%; Starmer "viable collective plan"; mine-hunting drones; Section 301 probe Italy ETS; Hormuz bilateral Leading ETS suspension; bilateral Hormuz passage with Tehran; Leonardo defence orders; industrial energy costs acute; summit pressure Netherlands Gas storage critical Storage 9% - lowest in EU; PM Jetten: "very difficult" Hormuz mission; TTF +60%; Goldman €73/MWh warning; refill mandate 90% at risk

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 18 ECB rate decision + staff projections Decision 14:15 CET; Lagarde presser 14:45; projections 15:45; hold at 2.0%; first oil-shock forecasts; rate path redefined Mar 18 FOMC decision + dot plot (2pm ET) Hold 3.50-3.75%; first SEP with oil shock; shapes EUR/USD and European rate differential; Powell presser 2:30pm ET Mar 19 Bank of England rate decision Rate 4.50%; hold expected; UK CPI 3.4%; EY: final cut April then hold; Starmer Hormuz position; Section 301 Mar 19-20 European Council summit Von der Leyen energy package; gas price cap/subsidy; ETS debate; Kallas Hormuz; defence; competitiveness agenda Mar 22 Rhineland-Palatinate state election Second of 5 state elections; AfD 26%; Merz coalition test; immigration and energy costs are key issues Apr 15 Section 301 public comments deadline EU targeted; remedies by July; alternative tariff pathway post-SCOTUS; EU = largest US trade partner Sep 6-20 Three German state elections (Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin, MV) Eastern states + Berlin; AfD strongest in east; potential coalition crisis; Merz "year of truth" Q3 2026 EU ETS review Carbon market future; Italy/Poland vs Nordics; 25-year framework at risk; climate vs affordability

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical ECB Decision Day - Stagflation Test Decision 14:15 CET; Lagarde presser 14:45; staff projections 15:45; hold at 2.0%; two hikes priced by Dec; inflation 1.9% (last pre-shock); FOMC same day; Schnabel: next move is hike; growth 1.2% at risk ● Critical European Council Summit - Energy Intervention Mar 19-20; von der Leyen gas price cap/subsidy; storage 30% (NL 9%); Goldman €73/MWh warning; ETS suspension split; Kallas Hormuz diplomacy; Ghalibaf: strait "cannot return"; IEA 400M bbl "not lasting" ● Tense EU-US Rift Widens - "This Is Not Europe's War" Kallas: "nobody ready to put people in harm's way"; "don't understand their moves"; Aspides rejected; Iraq-Iran tanker deal; bilateral passage France/Italy; Trump: NATO "very bad future"; IMO: escorts "not 100% guarantee" ● Watching German Political Fragility - AfD Rising Rhineland-Palatinate votes Sat; AfD 26% nationally; Merz 32% approval; Pistorius 57%; 5 state elections 2026; Lagarde early exit speculation; €1.2T fiscal expansion vs bond yield pressure; ISPI: "year of truth" Fast Take MONETARY Today's ECB decision is the most important European monetary policy event since the 2022 hiking cycle. The Governing Council built its 2026 outlook around disinflationary trends and modest growth. The oil shock has invalidated both assumptions. Lagarde must now characterise the energy disruption - is it a temporary supply shock or a structural inflation risk? Her answer determines whether Europe faces months of patience or an accelerated path to the first hike. The staff projections at 15:45 CET will put numbers on the damage. If they show inflation above 2.5% and growth below 1%, the stagflation narrative hardens and every fiscal plan built on rate stability must be rewritten. DIPLOMACY Kallas's escalation from "no appetite" on Monday to "this is not Europe's war" on Wednesday is the sharpest public break between Brussels and Washington since the crisis began. The language is carefully calibrated - she acknowledges the alliance but questions the strategy. The bilateral passage deals multiplying (Turkey, India, Iraq, France, Italy) are creating a patchwork of negotiated transit that may eventually render a military coalition unnecessary. If enough countries secure bilateral agreements with Tehran, the functional closure of Hormuz becomes selective rather than total - which changes the entire risk calculus for European energy imports. ENERGY Ghalibaf's warning that Hormuz "cannot return to its original state" is the most consequential statement from Tehran for European energy markets this week. If Iran intends to leverage its Hormuz position permanently - not just during active hostilities - then Europe's energy vulnerability is structural, not cyclical. Von der Leyen's price cap proposal for tomorrow's summit is the crisis response. The Grids Package and Citizens Energy Package are the structural response. But the gap between emergency intervention and systemic reform remains Europe's persistent weakness - the same gap that the 2022 crisis exposed and never fully closed. MARKETS The CAC 40 breaking 8,000 and the DAX gaining 0.5% on a day with two central bank decisions tells you markets are positioned for holds and cautious guidance rather than surprises. Unilever exploring the separation of its food division is the kind of corporate restructuring that signals management confidence in the underlying European consumer economy - even if the timing, against the energy crisis backdrop, seems counterintuitive. Defence stocks continue to outperform everything else, confirming that the market has decided rearmament is the one multi-year certainty in European equities. POLITICS Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday is the next test of whether the energy crisis and fiscal transformation are translating into political support or backlash for Merz. His 32% approval against Pistorius's 57% shows the German public credits the defence minister more than the chancellor for the rearmament. The AfD at 26% nationally is not just a protest vote - it represents a structural bloc that constrains every policy choice the coalition makes on immigration, energy costs, and fiscal expansion. Lagarde's possible early exit adds a succession question to an already crowded European political calendar. Developments to Watch 1- the first macroeconomic forecasts incorporating the oil shock; pre-war projections showed 1.9% headline inflation and 1.2% GDP growth for 2026; the revisions will quantify the stagflationary impact and determine whether markets' two-hike pricing is justified or excessive; if growth is revised below 1% with inflation above 2.5%, the policy dilemma becomes explicit. 2- heads of state receive von der Leyen's energy intervention package including potential gas price cap or subsidies; the ETS suspension debate will test solidarity; Kallas presents Hormuz diplomatic progress; defence spending reviewed; Costa's "year of competitiveness" agenda confronts the energy reality. 3- the dot plot arrives after the ECB has already spoken; a hawkish FOMC signal would widen the rate differential, weaken the euro, and increase imported inflation for Europe; the same-day sequencing creates a transmission mechanism where the Fed's characterisation of the oil shock directly amplifies or moderates the ECB's challenge. 4- hold at 4.50% is expected; UK CPI at 3.4% constrains easing; EY expects a final 25bp cut in April then a hold at 3.50%; Starmer's "viable collective plan" for Hormuz and the Section 301 probe create parallel pressures on UK growth and trade. 5- second of five state elections testing Merz in 2026; AfD at 26% nationally; the result will signal whether the energy crisis and fiscal transformation are strengthening or weakening the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition; three more state votes follow in September including Berlin. 6- Turkey, India, Iraq, and now France and Italy have negotiated or are negotiating direct passage with Tehran; if enough countries secure bilateral agreements, the functional closure becomes selective; the IMO chief's warning that escorts provide "not 100 percent guarantee" of safety strengthens the case for the diplomatic path. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- the ECB President delivers her most consequential press conference since the 2022 hiking cycle today at 14:45 CET; the FT reports she may leave before her term expires in October 2027 to secure a successor ahead of France's elections where the far right is polling strongly; she confirmed her "baseline" is to finish the mandate but the ECB's non-denial was notably weaker than previous statements; today she must characterise the oil shock while knowing the FOMC dot plot arrives hours later.- the EU foreign policy chief escalated from Monday's "no appetite" to Wednesday's "this is not Europe's war" - the sharpest public break between Brussels and Washington since the crisis began; her acknowledgment that "we don't really understand their moves recently" is an extraordinary statement from the EU's top diplomat about the US; she carries the diplomatic Hormuz portfolio into tomorrow's summit where heads of state will either endorse or redirect her approach.- the Commission President prepares energy intervention measures for the March 19-20 summit including a potential gas price cap or subsidies; she has drawn a hard line against returning to Russian energy while navigating the ETS suspension debate that splits the membership; her characterisation of reduced nuclear energy as having increased fossil fuel dependence has reopened Europe's most divisive energy debate.- the Iranian Parliament Speaker's warning that Hormuz "cannot return to its original state" is the most consequential statement from Tehran for European energy planning this week; if Iran intends permanent leverage over the strait, every European energy diversification strategy built since 2022 must be reassessed; Ghalibaf's influence has grown after the killing of Ali Larijani left a leadership vacuum in Iran's security architecture.- Germany's Chancellor enters a critical week with Rhineland-Palatinate voting Saturday, the European Council summit, and ECB projections all converging; his 32% approval rating trails both his vice-chancellor and defence minister; ISPI warned 2026 is his "year of truth"; the paradox is that he has pushed through radical fiscal reform while remaining personally unpopular - a tension the AfD's 26% national polling exploits. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- the Commission President is considering capping or subsidising gas prices, the most significant price intervention since the 2022 emergency; the package must balance affordability against the ETS framework; Germany opposes returning to Russian energy; Italy and Poland want the ETS scrapped; the Nordics defend carbon pricing. 2- the March projections at 15:45 CET today will revise inflation upward and growth downward from pre-war baselines of 1.9% and 1.2%; the magnitude of revision determines whether the "good place" narrative Lagarde has maintained since 2025 survives or is formally abandoned. 3- the possibility of a Lagarde departure ahead of French elections where the RN polls strongly would trigger the most consequential ECB leadership transition since Draghi; Schnabel has been mentioned as a potential successor but the treaties are ambiguous on whether a board member can return in a new role; the ECB said "the matter needs to be looked at again." 4- the legislative framework aims to establish a single European energy market with cross-border infrastructure; Euronews reported that Europe spent €396 billion (~$429 billion) on fossil fuel imports in 2025 and imports 57% of total energy needs; the packages are the long-term answer but implementation timelines stretch beyond the current crisis. CalendarBottom Line

Today is the day the numbers arrive. The ECB staff projections at 15:45 CET will put figures on what everyone already knows: the oil shock has changed Europe's economic trajectory for 2026. The question is by how much - and whether Lagarde describes it as a bump or a regime change.

Eurostat's confirmation that February inflation rose to 1.9% is the last clean reading before the oil shock hits the data. March will be different. The pre-war forecast of 1.9% headline inflation for the full year is already obsolete. What replaces it - 2.3%? 2.5%? higher? - determines whether the two hikes markets have priced by December are warranted or conservative.

Kallas's escalation from "no appetite" to "this is not Europe's war" captures the widening distance between Brussels and Washington. The language is extraordinary from an EU foreign policy chief - acknowledging the alliance while publicly questioning the strategy. The bilateral passage deals multiplying between individual countries and Tehran suggest that Europe is assembling a diplomatic workaround that may eventually make the military coalition irrelevant.

But Ghalibaf's warning that Hormuz "cannot return to its original state" is the statement that should concern European energy planners most. If Iran intends permanent leverage over the strait - not just wartime disruption - then every diversification strategy built since 2022 must be reassessed. Europe moved from Russian pipelines to Hormuz-dependent LNG. If Hormuz becomes a permanent tool of Iranian statecraft, the continent has traded one chokepoint for another.

The CAC 40 breaking 8,000 and the DAX rising 0.5% ahead of two central bank decisions tells you markets are positioned for holds and caution rather than surprises. The real moves come after 14:45 CET when Lagarde speaks and after 2:30pm ET when Powell follows. Unilever exploring the separation of its food business is the kind of structural corporate move that happens when management sees the underlying consumer economy as fundamentally sound despite the energy shock.

Von der Leyen's gas price cap proposal for tomorrow's summit is crisis management in real time. Gas storage at 30% with the Netherlands at 9% means the refill season starts from a position of acute vulnerability. Goldman's warning of gas at €73/MWh (~$79/MWh) if Hormuz extends is not a worst case - it is a base case if the bilateral passage deals fail.

The IEA's 400 million barrel release - the largest in history - buys time but the executive director's warning that it is "not a lasting solution" is the honest assessment. Strategic reserves are a bridge, not a destination. The destination is either a diplomatic reopening of Hormuz or a structural rerouting of European energy away from the Gulf entirely. Neither is achievable in 2026.

Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday tests whether Merz's fiscal revolution translates into votes. His 32% approval against the AfD's 26% national polling describes a chancellor who has pushed through the largest fiscal expansion in German history while remaining personally unpopular. The energy crisis adds a cost-of-living dimension that the AfD exploits more effectively than any mainstream party.

Lagarde's possible early exit adds a succession question to an already crowded political calendar. If she leaves before October 2027 to prevent a far-right French government from influencing the appointment, the ECB would face a leadership transition during the most challenging policy environment since the eurozone crisis.

For Latin American investors watching Europe, today's convergence of the ECB and FOMC decisions on the same day means that by tonight, the global rate architecture for 2026 will be substantially clearer. The combination of Lagarde's characterisation, the staff projections, and the FOMC dot plot will tell you whether Europe faces a year of cautious holding or an accelerating path toward the first hike since 2023. The summit tomorrow adds fiscal and energy dimensions. Saturday's election adds the political variable. By the end of this week, Europe's 2026 trajectory will be defined.