AIHCP Introduces Groundbreaking Certification Program In Behavioral Holistic Health Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. (AIHCP) has officially announced the launch of its new Behavioral Holistic Health Practitioner Certification program. This comprehensive four-year certification is designed to equip licensed registered nurses, social workers, professional counselors, physicians, and other qualified healthcare providers with advanced knowledge and skills to facilitate cognitive and behavioral change in patients through natural and holistic methods.

The specialized program addresses a growing demand for integrative approaches to mental and emotional well-being within the modern healthcare landscape. Behavioral Holistic Health Practitioners assist individuals in managing depression, anxiety, and behavioral challenges by utilizing natural diets, herbal supplements, exercise, and meditation alongside proven counseling and coaching techniques. By attaining this certification, healthcare professionals achieve national recognition for meeting established standards of professional advanced practice while significantly expanding their marketability and scope of care.

The Behavioral Holistic Health Practitioner helps individuals find true and real behavioral and cognitive change through not just better diet and herbal supplements, but also through counseling proven methods to help facilitate change in behavior. Behavioral Holistic Health Practitioners can help individuals better understand depression and anxiety and critical ways to better cope and regulate one's emotions from a natural viewpoint. They can help teach clients to better facilitate change and better health through natural diet, supplements, exercise, meditation, education, positive coping, counseling and coaching. They differ from purely holistic nurses or even life coaches in that their primary niche is psychological and behavioral and is tailored to meet the needs of individuals who wish to face behavior, emotions and mental states from a more holistic approach.

Candidates seeking to elevate their professional practice must meet specific educational and professional prerequisites prior to enrolling in the program. The rigorous curriculum consists of five required continuing education courses that comprehensively cover herbal remedies, nutrient biochemistry, holistic body-mind healing, vagus nerve therapies, and mindfulness interventions.

Upon successful completion of the required holistic behavioral health courses and application process, graduates earn the prestigious credential of Certified Behavioral Holistic Health Practitioner. Furthermore, completing the certification automatically places the professional into the AIHCP healthcare fellowship program, showcasing their specialized training and commitment to the specialty. The certification remains valid for a four-year period, after which practitioners participate in ongoing education and practice verification in the role of the behavioral holistic health care practitioner to renew their status, ensuring they consistently maintain the highest level of quality care and expertise in their field.

"Becoming a Certified Holistic Behavioral Health Care Specialist empowers professionals to bridge the gap between mind, body, and spirit, offering comprehensive care that transforms lives. This certification not only enhances your expertise but also demonstrates a commitment to holistic healing, fostering trust and deeper connections with those you serve,” says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D, RN, PMH-BC, ANP-BC, President & Executive Director of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

About AIHCP

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. (AIHCP) is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing Health Care Certification, Continuing Education, and Fellowship programs in their practice specialty. AIHCP offers diverse specialty practice certification and continuing education courses, including grief counseling, legal nurse consulting, case management, holistic health, crisis intervention, stress management, and more. The organization is dedicated to offering professionals the opportunity to acquire advanced skills, achieve national recognition, and become credentialed experts in their chosen healthcare specialties. To preview this new program and our other education and certification programs, please visit us online.

