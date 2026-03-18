S&P Dow Jones Brings S&P 500 Perpetual Futures To Hyperliquid

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) S&P Dow Jones Indices has licensed its S&P 500 Index to Trade[XYZ] for the launch of a perpetual futures contract on Hyperliquid, a development described by the index provider as the first officially licensed on-chain product offering continuous, leveraged exposure to the index for eligible non-U.S. users. The contract enables long or short positions on the index without an expiry date, with markets operating around the clock outside traditional exchange hours and data sourced from S&P Dow Jones Indices itself.

The move signals an important pivot in the crypto industry's appetite for traditional financial benchmarks, extending on-chain derivatives beyond cryptocurrencies into mainstream equity exposure. Trade[XYZ] asserts that its on-chain markets have processed more than $100 billion in volume since October 2025, with an annualized run rate exceeding $600 billion, underscoring growing liquidity in tokenized, perpetual-style products.

The S&P 500 is now accessible on-chain through a perpetual futures contract on Hyperliquid, licensed by S&P Dow Jones Indices for eligible non-U.S. users. The contract offers 24/7, non-expiring exposure to the index, using official S&P Dow Jones Indices data for pricing and settlement. Trade[XYZ] reports on-chain volume surpassing $100 billion since October 2025, with an annualized run rate above $600 billion, highlighting strong liquidity. This development follows a July collaboration between the index maker and Centrifuge to bring the S&P 500 on-chain via proof-of-index infrastructure and a tokenized index fund. Other major exchanges are expanding perpetuals into traditional assets, including Binance 's TradFi contracts, Kraken 's tokenized futures, and Coinbase 's plan for 24/7 BTC /ETH futures in the U.S. Tokenized equities on-chain have grown to roughly $1.09 billion in total value, with Circle Internet Group, Exodus Movement, and Alphabet among the largest holders, per RWA data.

Key takeawaysOn-chain access to the S&P 500 and beyond

In a strategic pivot for the crypto market, S&P Dow Jones Indices' licensing enables Trade[XYZ] to list a perpetual futures contract tied to the S&P 500 index on Hyperliquid. The product is positioned as a pioneering on-chain offering that provides continuous, leveraged exposure to a leading U.S. equity benchmark for eligible non-U.S. users, with pricing and settlement anchored to official index data.

Cointelegraph notes that the contract's design eliminates expiry dates, a hallmark of traditional perpetuals, while maintaining a governance and data backbone aligned with the S&P 500's official methodology. The arrangement marks a notable step in integrating established financial benchmarks with blockchain-native trading venues, highlighting a trend toward wider adoption of on-chain derivatives beyond the crypto-native asset class.

Trade[XYZ] emphasizes liquidity and accessibility, pointing to more than $100 billion in on-chain volume since late 2025 and an annualized run rate above $600 billion. While those figures underscore interest, they also set expectations for how quickly institutional-grade benchmarks can scale within a tokenized framework. This data aligns with broader market signals that on-chain perpetuals are moving deeper into traditional assets, offering leveraged exposure with 24/7 trading hours.

The development arrives on the heels of a July collaboration with Centrifuge to put the S&P 500 on-chain through proof-of-index technology and a tokenized index fund built on blockchain-based systems. The aim is to blend the reliability of traditional index construction with the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized infrastructure, potentially lowering barriers to entry for users who want continuous exposure to the benchmark without the constraints of conventional market hours.

Related coverage has framed this as part of a broader shift toward on-chain tokenization of traditional assets and perpetual derivatives, with perpetual DEX activity documented as a burgeoning wave in 2025. The broader context suggests that the S&P 500 on Hyperliquid could be a litmus test for how far on-chain versions of established financial instruments can scale and attract meaningful liquidity.

Expanding perpetuals into traditional markets

The broader crypto industry has been steadily moving toward perpetual-style contracts tied to real-world assets. In January, Binance launched TradFi perpetual contracts, offering USDT-settled derivatives linked to commodities such as gold and silver with around-the-clock trading and no expiry. The following month, Kraken expanded this model to equities, introducing tokenized perpetual futures that provide leveraged exposure to U.S. stock indexes, gold, and select companies.

Earlier in the year, Coinbase signaled plans to introduce round-the-clock trading for Bitcoin and Ether futures in the U.S. and to broaden its perpetual-style contracts. These moves collectively illustrate a converging path where crypto-native platforms seek to bridge on-chain liquidity with traditional asset classes, potentially widening the audience for perpetuals beyond pure crypto traders.

In parallel with these developments, tokenized equities have continued to grow on-chain. Data from RWA shows total on-chain value rising to about $1.09 billion from roughly $300 million at the start of 2025. The market remains relatively concentrated, with Circle Internet Group among the largest holdings at roughly $136.8 million, followed by Exodus Movement at about $83 million and Alphabet at around $72.9 million. Tesla and the iShares Silver Trust also feature prominently among on-chain holdings.

These numbers highlight a developing ecosystem where traditional brands and asset classes appear on-chain in a way that can complement or compete with existing financial channels. While on-chain equity exposure remains a small slice of the overall market, the velocity of growth and the involvement of mainstream players suggest a structural shift in how investors access diversified, time-unconstrained exposure to real-world assets.

For readers tracking the evolving landscape, these arrangements reinforce the importance of watching regulatory developments, market liquidity, and the quality of reference data that underpins on-chain pricing and settlement. The S&P 500 on Hyperliquid, and similar products in the pipeline, could shape user behavior, risk management practices, and the competitive dynamics between centralized and decentralized venues for traditional-asset derivatives.

Sources and related coverage include Cointelegraph 's reporting on perpetuals growth and the Centrifuge collaboration to bring the S&P 500 on-chain, as well as ongoing industry notes on TradFi perpetuals from major crypto exchanges and tokenized-equity data from RWA. For a deeper look at the broader trends in on-chain derivatives and tokenized assets, see the linked materials and ongoing industry analysis.

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