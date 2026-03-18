MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for AI defense stock Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR ).

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR ) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed robotic operations. The company's primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer's software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland, and Estonia.

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR ) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list today following its $5.00 IPO and gains yesterday. The momentum continues, and the stock is trading at $41.24, up $10.24, gaining 33.04% as of this report on a volume of over 6.3 million shares.

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