Cricketer Tilak Varma Visits Sets Of Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Ram Charan Gifts Him The 'Peddi' Cricket Bat!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, who was part of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team, paid a visit to the sets of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, much to the delight of all those present on the sets.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who shared a video clip of the cricketer greeting and meeting actor Ram Charan on the sets of 'Peddi' on his social media timelines, went on to disclose that the powerful middle order batsman caught a glimpse of the film's sports sequences and that he was thoroughly impressed.

Sources present on the occasion say Tilak Varma was deeply impressed not just by the action but also by the emotional weight packed into the sequences of the film. His reaction reportedly reinforced the team's confidence that 'Peddi' was well on its way to delivering a sports narrative rooted in authenticity, grit, and strong human drama.

Director Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "T20 World Cup champion @TilakV9 visited the sets of #Peddi caught a glimpse of the film's sports sequences and was thoroughly impressed. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026."

The video clip posted by Buchi Babu Sana showed Tilak Varma greeting Ram Charan and the two celebrities exchanging pleasantries. Both of them addressed the entire unit, with Tilak Varma addressing the gathering in Telugu.

On the occasion, Ram Charan presented the 'Peddi' bat with his autograph on it to Tilak Varma.

Meanwhile, the 'Peddi' team is racing through its final schedule and post-production.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film's massive and detailed sets. Their combined effort is helping 'Peddi' shape up into a visually rich entertainer.

With promotions speeding up and the second song set to release on Thursday, the film is entering its final and most thrilling phase.