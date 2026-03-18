Cygnet.One Secures BOSA Accreditation, Enabling Compliant E-Invoicing In Belgium And Across The EU

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRUSSELS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnet, a global provider of tax and digital compliance solutions across 40+ countries, recently announced that its e-Invoicing platform has been, reinforcing its capability to support enterprises preparing for evolving Belgian and EU digital e-Invoicing & VAT mandates. The accreditation enables enterprises operating in Belgium to adopt, while leveraging a unified platform that also supports cross-border compliance across the European Union.

As Europe, UK, MENA, and APAC, accelerate structured e-Invoicing, enterprises face challenges related to fragmented frameworks, variations in schemas & validation rules, invoice lifecycle statuses, and evolving authority requirements further complicate compliance, limiting global visibility and governance. addresses this complexity by offering a single global platform that supports all major e-Invoicing models, including PEPPOL and non-PEPPOL frameworks, Continuous Transaction Controls and real-time clearance as well as post-issuance reporting models, eliminating the need to deploy and manage separate solutions & providers across countries.

is an Open PEPPOL-certified Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP). With its BOSA registration, is now positioned to support enterprises operating in Belgium with, while enabling seamless interoperability with broader European digital tax ecosystems. The platform is also accredited by major tax authorities such as GSTN (India – IRP), ZATCA (KSA), MOF (UAE), LHDN & MDEC (Malaysia), ZRA (Zambia) & others as an Application Service Provider (ASP) for e-Invoicing & VAT/GST compliance.

The platform manages the full e-Invoice lifecycle for Belgian enterprises, including e2e ERP integration to fetch documents or manually generate documents from an intuitive UI/UX. It also validates data, send or receive e-Invoices and archive e-Invoices across B2B, and B2G transactions for domestic as well as cross borders. For large, multi-entity enterprises & mid-size businesses, it enables analytics in one single dashboard. CygNova – Our AI-driven finance intelligence enables leaders to understand Accounting Payable and Accounts Receivable (AP & AR) health through natural-language insights for faster, data-backed decisions. plays a pivotal role in ensuring 100% TaxAssurance for Belgium e-Invoicing.

Trusted by 1,000+ enterprises globally, is built on an API-first architecture also supporting other ERP integration mechanisms including file-based, and configurable pre-built connectors. This enables seamless e-Invoice compliance for both sales and purchase workflows without disrupting finance or procurement workflows. Flexible hosting options (on-premises, private SaaS, and On cloud) ensure scalability, data residency alignment, and reliability during peak compliance cycles.

Having processed 200+ million e-Invoices and 5 billion transactions, combines scale with intelligence. Its architecture is engineered to support high-volumes, ensuring operational continuity as new mandates emerge across Europe and beyond. The platform is built with enterprise-grade security, encrypted data transmission, and compliance-aligned archiving.

Beyond technology, actively collaborates with partners and industry leaders from CFOs to IT leaders to drive global e-Invoicing adoption and advance digital tax transformation.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & MD, said,

“Global e-Invoicing is becoming the backbone of digital tax transformation worldwide. What we are witnessing is not just a compliance shift, but a structural transformation toward real-time Tax Assurance. Our mission is to enable global tax transformation by embedding intelligence directly into every transaction ensuring e-Invoices are validated, audit-ready, and regulator-aligned at source. We want enterprises to move from reactive reporting to continuous, data-driven VAT governance.”

Name: Niraj Hutheesing -

Number: +91-9824032919

Email: ...

Designation: Founder and MD

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at