403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Airlines Prolong Mideast Flight Suspensions Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Many international airlines have extended suspensions of flights to destinations across the Middle East as ongoing regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel, forcing carriers to revise schedules and limit operations along key routes.
These latest extensions highlight the widening impact of the conflict on commercial aviation, with airlines adjusting plans due to security concerns, restricted airspace, and operational uncertainty across major Middle Eastern corridors.
The disruptions have affected connections between Europe, North America, and Asia to prominent regional hubs. Some airlines have implemented full suspensions, while others have maintained only partial services.
European carriers represent a significant portion of the latest schedule changes. British Airways has halted flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Doha until April 30. Lufthansa has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, and Erbil until March 28, to Riyadh until April 5, to Tel Aviv until April 9, and to Tehran until April 30.
SunExpress has paused flights to Dubai and Bahrain until March 23. KLM has suspended flights to Dammam, Riyadh, and Dubai until March 28, and to Tel Aviv until April 11. Eurowings has halted services to Amman until March 22, Erbil until March 28, Beirut until March 29, Tel Aviv until April 2, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai until June 27. Swiss has suspended flights to Dubai until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 9, while AirBaltic has halted flights to Dubai until late October.
These latest extensions highlight the widening impact of the conflict on commercial aviation, with airlines adjusting plans due to security concerns, restricted airspace, and operational uncertainty across major Middle Eastern corridors.
The disruptions have affected connections between Europe, North America, and Asia to prominent regional hubs. Some airlines have implemented full suspensions, while others have maintained only partial services.
European carriers represent a significant portion of the latest schedule changes. British Airways has halted flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Doha until April 30. Lufthansa has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, and Erbil until March 28, to Riyadh until April 5, to Tel Aviv until April 9, and to Tehran until April 30.
SunExpress has paused flights to Dubai and Bahrain until March 23. KLM has suspended flights to Dammam, Riyadh, and Dubai until March 28, and to Tel Aviv until April 11. Eurowings has halted services to Amman until March 22, Erbil until March 28, Beirut until March 29, Tel Aviv until April 2, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai until June 27. Swiss has suspended flights to Dubai until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 9, while AirBaltic has halted flights to Dubai until late October.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment