Ealixir Expands Strategic Advisory Capabilities With Launch Of Crisis Management Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest Advisory Service Addresses Time-Sensitive and High-Impact Reputational Events with Specialized Support and Strategic Guidance

MIAMI, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the“Company”), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services, today announced the launch of its dedicated crisis management service, formalizing a structured advisory offering designed to support executives, public figures, and organizations as they navigate high-impact and time-sensitive events.

As digital ecosystems amplify reputational events at unprecedented speed, reputational risk can quickly become operational risk, impacting trust, business continuity, and stakeholder decision-making. Organizations and individuals are increasingly seeking support to ensure accurate information is communicated in a timely and effective manner to key audiences.

Ealixir's crisis management service is designed to help clients assess exposure quickly, prioritize what requires immediate attention, and coordinate a disciplined response across the channels where narratives form and spread. In high-impact situations, this approach can contain escalation of the reputational event and support clearer communication to stakeholders while longer-term remediation and visibility actions are pursued where applicable.

Ealixir's crisis management service is a project-based offering, customized to the situation, jurisdiction, exposure level, and the client's long-term objectives. Engagements begin with a rapid assessment of reputational exposure and impact, followed by triage of the highest-priority risks that require immediate attention. From there, Ealixir provides strategic guidance to align communications and reputational considerations, and coordinates corrective and visibility management actions where applicable, with ongoing advisory support as the situation evolves.

Ealixir's crisis management service is intended to support a range of high-impact scenarios, such as viral incidents or rapidly spreading digital narratives, public allegations or controversy, coordinated online criticism or digital harassment campaigns, and resurfacing content that gains renewed attention.

“Reputational events unfold in real time across digital channels, where speed and precision in response are critical,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir.“Our crisis management service reflects our commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions for defining moments that demand rapid clarity and disciplined execution. By combining strategic advisory with a structured response framework, we are strengthening our capabilities for clients while expanding a scalable, high-value service line that supports our long-term growth.”

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir is an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services with the ability to effectively and permanently remove unwanted content, helping its 500+ customers to control their online identity. Ealixir uses its advanced technological platform to provide ORM services and digital privacy solutions to individuals, professional organizations, and small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”). In addition to link removal, Ealixir undertakes comprehensive management of its clients' digital image, which aims for seamless alignment between their personal and professional profiles. By providing clients with the ability to control, remove, and edit information posted and available online, Ealixir expects to help individuals, professional organizations, and SMBs choose which verified content about them will appear on websites and search engines. Ealixir believes that its extensive removal experience and proprietary removal technology allows it to offer one of the best services available in the content removal industry.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



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Ealixir Inc.

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KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

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