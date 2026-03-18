SEIU Local 2: Food Service Workers At Acadia University Set To Strike

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SEIU2 members are employed by Chartwells and say the company refuses to offer raises that keep up with the cost of living

WOLFVILLE, Nova Scotia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food service workers employed by Chartwells at Acadia University have voted to strike by an overwhelming majority. The strike start date has not been announced, but it is imminent.

“My co-workers and I come into work every day to make the best product we can for the students and the university community,” said Annette Stirling, the head baker who is going into her 34th at Acadia.

“We are only asking for what is fair and comparable to other unionized food service workers in the province,” she said.“Living in the Annapolis Valley is expensive and we need a fair raise and improved benefits.

Currently, more than half of the approximately 55 Chartwells' employees at Acadia University earn only minimum wage. Workers are seeking relativity from minimum wage and increases of at least $1 to $1.50 per year for the next three years. Wages would range from $20 to $24.50 per hour by January 2028. The food service workers are also seeking stronger job protections, and one and a half times pay on holidays.

Chartwells has refused to offer wages that keep up with the cost-of-living and said no to every one of the union's proposals on job security. As for improved vacation pay, they want to keep it to management's discretion.

“There are people working at this university who have had to use food banks to feed their families,” said Stirling.“Some have had to sleep in their car or in a tent, because they did not make enough to afford rent.”

"Going on strike isn't a decision any of us make lightly, but the reality is we have no choice,” said Shawn Wagner, a Chartwells cook.“If we do nothing, we are guaranteed to lose. If we fight, we can win. I'm choosing to fight for myself, my family & my co-workers. We all deserve better."

The workers have been bargaining since November 2025 and have already met with a government mediator. The parties have a Day 14 Meeting scheduled for this Friday.

Many of the workers have been at the university for decades and have been through several contractors. Chartwell's is a multi-billion-dollar company. They can afford to provide fair compensation for important work. We should expect nothing less from employers in our community, especially at a prestigious institution like Acadia.

The location of the picket lines will be announced the morning the strike starts.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.





CONTACT: Media Contact Tina Oh | 902-955-9966...