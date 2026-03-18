GXO Pilots New AI‐Driven Autonomous Vehicle in Warehouse Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher and KION CEO Rob Smith to discuss AI in Logistics at NVIDIA's GTC 2026 Conference

GREENWICH, Conn., & PARIS, France, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a significant leap forward in AI‐enabled warehouse automation with the deployment of its first autonomous industrial truck, powered by KION, at its facility in Épinoy, France. As the operator of the pilot, GXO is integrating the next generation of AI-driven material handling into a live, high‐volume environment. The pilot is designed to show how advanced automation delivers measurable improvements in cost-savings, productivity, operational scalability, and safety for customers.

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher said,“As we integrate advanced AI into our operations, our priority is creating real, measurable impact. Exploring autonomous capabilities in live warehouse pilots is part of how we continue to innovate and build an increasingly intelligent and resilient supply chain. Across our business, we're demonstrating the commercial benefits for our customers as we deploy the next generation of AI innovation in logistics.”

GXO's latest AI pilot represents a major milestone in the strategic collaboration between KION, a leading provider of industrial trucks and warehouse solutions, NVIDIA and Accenture, to bring AI innovation, digital twins and perception technology out of the lab and into real-world supply chain operations. GXO's operational environment serves as the proving ground where these technologies move from simulation to commercial use to rapid site deployment.

GXO CEO and KION CEO take the stage at NVIDIA GTC 2026

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher will join KION Group CEO Rob Smith for a panel discussion at NVIDIA's GTC 2026 Conference in San Jose, on March 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT, where they will discuss how AI is transforming global supply chains and highlighting GXO's role as the inaugural real‐world pilot site for KION's NVIDIA‐powered Physical AI technology.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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GXO Pilots New AI‐Driven Autonomous Vehicle in Warehouse Operations