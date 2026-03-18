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Iran’s Top Security Official Gets Targeted in Israeli Attack
(MENAFN) Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, was reportedly targeted in airstrikes conducted by Israel overnight, as part of the ongoing joint offensive by Tel Aviv and Washington against Tehran, according to reports.
Larijani, who leads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani were among the individuals targeted in the attacks, as stated by regional media. The outcomes of the strikes have not yet been confirmed.
The conflict in the region has intensified since February 28, when Israel and the U.S. launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military forces, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting global markets and air travel.
Larijani, who leads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani were among the individuals targeted in the attacks, as stated by regional media. The outcomes of the strikes have not yet been confirmed.
The conflict in the region has intensified since February 28, when Israel and the U.S. launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military forces, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting global markets and air travel.
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