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Iran’s Envoy Refutes Reports of Supreme Leader Seeking Treatment Abroad
(MENAFN) Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, on Tuesday dismissed reports that the country’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is receiving medical treatment in Russia.
The ambassador described the news as a “new psychological war,” stating on X, “Iranian leaders do not need to flee and hide in shelters; their place is on the streets among the people.”
Over the weekend, some reports claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei had been transported to Russia on a military aircraft and had undergone surgery at a private clinic, citing an anonymous source close to the Supreme Leader.
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the situation during a briefing on Monday.
The ambassador described the news as a “new psychological war,” stating on X, “Iranian leaders do not need to flee and hide in shelters; their place is on the streets among the people.”
Over the weekend, some reports claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei had been transported to Russia on a military aircraft and had undergone surgery at a private clinic, citing an anonymous source close to the Supreme Leader.
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the situation during a briefing on Monday.
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