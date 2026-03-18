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Russia, Turkey Call for Protection of Energy Pipelines
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the security of energy pipelines connecting their countries during a phone call on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to maintain stable operations.
The officials stressed the importance of protecting “strategic Russian-Turkish energy projects,” noting Ukraine’s “persistent attempts to compromise the infrastructure of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines,” according to reports.
The ministers also shared perspectives on the situation in Iran. The Russian side urged an “urgent de-escalation of the crisis provoked by strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran by Israel and the United States,” emphasizing that “non-forceful political and diplomatic methods” should be prioritized.
Russia expressed its willingness to assist in resolving the tensions and coordinate with relevant parties, including Türkiye, to reduce instability in the Middle East.
Earlier, on March 11, reports indicated that Russian energy company Gazprom had successfully repelled 12 attempted attacks on its gas compressor stations in southern Russia since Feb. 24.
These facilities are critical for the functioning of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.
The officials stressed the importance of protecting “strategic Russian-Turkish energy projects,” noting Ukraine’s “persistent attempts to compromise the infrastructure of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines,” according to reports.
The ministers also shared perspectives on the situation in Iran. The Russian side urged an “urgent de-escalation of the crisis provoked by strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran by Israel and the United States,” emphasizing that “non-forceful political and diplomatic methods” should be prioritized.
Russia expressed its willingness to assist in resolving the tensions and coordinate with relevant parties, including Türkiye, to reduce instability in the Middle East.
Earlier, on March 11, reports indicated that Russian energy company Gazprom had successfully repelled 12 attempted attacks on its gas compressor stations in southern Russia since Feb. 24.
These facilities are critical for the functioning of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.
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