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US Embassy in Baghdad Comes Under Drone Attack Amid Rising Tension
(MENAFN) A drone strike hits the US Embassy in Baghdad as regional tensions continue to escalate, according to reports.
The attack occurs just hours after three explosive-laden drones targeted the embassy compound, causing a fire near its perimeter. Air defense systems reportedly intercept two of the drones mid-air, while the third impacts an outer wall, sparking flames.
A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility, stating it has conducted 21 rocket and drone attacks against US bases in Iraq and the broader region within a single day.
The assault comes amid ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which have so far killed over 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, targeting what it describes as “US military assets,” resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The attack occurs just hours after three explosive-laden drones targeted the embassy compound, causing a fire near its perimeter. Air defense systems reportedly intercept two of the drones mid-air, while the third impacts an outer wall, sparking flames.
A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility, stating it has conducted 21 rocket and drone attacks against US bases in Iraq and the broader region within a single day.
The assault comes amid ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which have so far killed over 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, targeting what it describes as “US military assets,” resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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