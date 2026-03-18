Medical Radiation Shielding Market Forecast: Over 6.54% CAGR Through 2031 As Healthcare Facilities Strengthen Focus On Radiation Safety, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the global medical radiation shielding market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize radiation safety across diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The medical radiation shielding market size is expected to expand from USD 1.59 billion in 2025 and USD 1.69 billion in 2026 to USD 2.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2026–2031, supported by growing use of imaging technologies such as X-rays, CT scans, and radiotherapy, along with stricter radiation safety standards. Medical radiation shielding solutions are essential for protecting individuals from harmful ionizing radiation in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research facilities. These include lead-lined walls, protective barriers, shielding glass, curtains, and personal protective equipment designed to reduce exposure during imaging and radiation therapy procedures. The growing use of radiation-based technologies in disease diagnosis and treatment is significantly contributing to the increasing demand for effective shielding solutions. The rising global burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and cardiovascular conditions, is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy. As healthcare providers expand imaging capabilities to improve early disease detection and treatment outcomes, the need for robust radiation protection infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical.
Medical Radiation Shielding Market Share by Region
North America holds a significant share of the medical radiation shielding market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of diagnostic imaging technologies, and strict regulatory frameworks for radiation safety.
Europe represents a notable market, supported by well-established healthcare systems, increasing investments in radiology infrastructure, and strong compliance with radiation protection standards.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising diagnostic imaging volumes, and increasing awareness of radiation safety across developing economies.
Other regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and South America, are gradually adopting radiation shielding solutions as healthcare facilities expand and regulatory standards evolve.
Medical Radiation Shielding Market Trends & Forecast
Increasing Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging Technologies
The growing use of imaging modalities such as CT scans and X-rays is driving demand for effective radiation shielding solutions.
Focus on Radiation Safety and Regulatory Compliance
Healthcare providers are investing in advanced shielding infrastructure to comply with stringent safety regulations and protect patients and staff.
Advancements in Lead-Free and Lightweight Shielding Materials
Innovations in alternative materials are enhancing safety, environmental sustainability, and ease of installation.
Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says,“Demand for medical radiation shielding is evolving alongside healthcare infrastructure upgrades and stricter safety standards across regions. Mordor Intelligence's disciplined cross-verification of market inputs and consistent analytical framework offers a dependable perspective compared with less transparent or assumption-driven industry assessments.”
Medical Radiation Shielding Market Segmentation Overview
By Material
- Lead
- Lead Composite
- Non-Lead (Bismuth, Tungsten, Antimony, Borated PE)
By Imaging / Therapy Modality
- Diagnostic Radiology (X-ray, CT, Fluoroscopy)
- Nuclear Medicine / PET
- External Beam Radiation Therapy (LINAC, IMRT, IGRT)
- Proton & Heavy Ion Therapy
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Middle-East And Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest Of Middle East And Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest Of South America
For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:
Medical Radiation Shielding Market Competitive Outlook
The medical radiation shielding market includes manufacturers specializing in radiation protection materials and healthcare infrastructure solutions. Companies are focusing on product innovation, development of eco-friendly shielding materials, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their competitive position. Strategic collaborations with healthcare providers and facility expansion projects are also supporting market growth.
Medical Radiation Shielding Companies include:
- ETS-Lindgren
- MarShield
- Radiation Protection Products Inc.
- Gaven Industries Inc.
- Veritas Medical Solutions LLC
- Amray Group
- Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation
- Nuclear Shields
- Wardray Premise Ltd
- Burlington Medical
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