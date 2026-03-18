ARC Launches UK-First 5M Single-Piece Wide Format Print

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 16, 2026 1:48 am - ARC unveils a UK exclusive 5m single piece color print, enabling seamless large-scale wallpapers, fewer joins, faster installs, and seamless visuals.

ARC, the UK's leading large-format print and visual communications specialist, is setting a new benchmark in the print industry with the launch of its UK-exclusive 5-metre single-piece colour output capability. This breakthrough technology significantly surpasses the current industry standard of 3.2 metres, enabling the production of seamless large-scale wallpapers, murals, and feature graphics with exceptional colour accuracy and visual consistency. By reducing the need for multiple print panels, ARC's innovation delivers cleaner finishes, faster installation, and a more impactful visual result for large-format applications.

Beyond its advanced printing capability, ARC provides a comprehensive full-lifecycle service designed to support clients from concept to completion. The company's integrated approach includes strategic consultation, creative and technical design, high-precision large-format print production, professional installation, disassembly, and logistics management. In addition, ARC emphasizes sustainable practices by offering solutions for reuse, repurposing, and responsible disposal of materials. This end-to-end service model ensures efficiency, quality, and consistency across multiple industries, including retail, corporate environments, hospitality, events, sports, and entertainment.

Technically, the new system delivers high-definition output with outstanding colour fidelity across a maximum single-piece width of 5 metres. This capability exceeds the nearest UK competitor by more than 56 percent, allowing brands and organisations to create immersive environments with minimal joins and superior visual impact. From feature walls and interior branding to experiential installations and large event graphics, ARC's technology opens new possibilities for creative large-scale communication.

ARC is also fully equipped to support major international events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. With extensive experience in event graphics and venue branding, the company can deliver large-scale print solutions for fan zones, hospitality spaces, and promotional activations.

To showcase this innovation, ARC will host its Spring Open Day on 18 March 2026. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the new wide-format technology, explore a FIFA World Cup-themed display, and gain insights into ARC's full-lifecycle services while meeting the expert team behind the technology.