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Petro Accuses Ecuador of Deadly Cross-Border Attacks
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday accused neighboring Ecuador of carrying out cross-border bombings that he said resulted in “27 charred bodies,” dismissing Ecuadorian denials as “not credible,” according to reports.
The discovery of an unexploded device near the border on Monday has sparked a diplomatic dispute. Petro asserted that Colombian forces were not responsible and argued that illegal armed groups lack the aviation capabilities to carry out such attacks.
“There are 27 charred bodies, and the explanation is not credible,” Petro wrote on the social media platform X. “The bombs are on the ground near families, many of whom have peacefully decided to replace their coca leaf crops with legal crops.”
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa strongly rejected the allegations, describing Petro’s claims of Ecuadorian airstrikes on Colombian territory as “entirely unfounded,” as stated by reports.
The tension comes amid Ecuador’s intensified domestic military operations supported by the United States. Reports note that Noboa has become a key regional ally for Washington, while Petro’s administration has faced increasing isolation, including Colombia’s exclusion from the newly formed “Shield of the Americas” military alliance led by US President Donald Trump.
Petro said he contacted the White House to seek intervention. “I asked Trump: ‘Take action, call the president of Ecuador, because we do not want to go to war,’” he told a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that specialized security units have been deployed to the border region to secure the area and investigate the site of the alleged bombings, according to reports.
The discovery of an unexploded device near the border on Monday has sparked a diplomatic dispute. Petro asserted that Colombian forces were not responsible and argued that illegal armed groups lack the aviation capabilities to carry out such attacks.
“There are 27 charred bodies, and the explanation is not credible,” Petro wrote on the social media platform X. “The bombs are on the ground near families, many of whom have peacefully decided to replace their coca leaf crops with legal crops.”
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa strongly rejected the allegations, describing Petro’s claims of Ecuadorian airstrikes on Colombian territory as “entirely unfounded,” as stated by reports.
The tension comes amid Ecuador’s intensified domestic military operations supported by the United States. Reports note that Noboa has become a key regional ally for Washington, while Petro’s administration has faced increasing isolation, including Colombia’s exclusion from the newly formed “Shield of the Americas” military alliance led by US President Donald Trump.
Petro said he contacted the White House to seek intervention. “I asked Trump: ‘Take action, call the president of Ecuador, because we do not want to go to war,’” he told a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that specialized security units have been deployed to the border region to secure the area and investigate the site of the alleged bombings, according to reports.
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