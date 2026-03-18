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Israel Conducts Fresh Attacks in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military said early Wednesday that it had initiated a fresh round of attacks targeting southern Lebanon, according to reports.
In a statement, the army indicated that the operation followed prior evacuation instructions issued to civilians in the city of Tyre and nearby areas. Residents had been advised to leave their homes and relocate north of the Zahrani River, roughly 30 kilometers from the border with Israel.
According to reports, the strikes were aimed at sites the military claims are linked to the Hezbollah group.
This escalation comes after earlier air raids on central Beirut that resulted in six deaths and left 24 others injured, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The attacks reportedly hit residential buildings in the Zoqaq al-Blat and Basta al-Fawqa districts, with additional strikes occurring in the southern suburbs of the capital.
Reports also noted that evacuation warnings were issued a day earlier for people living in Tyre as well as nearby Palestinian refugee camps, with Israel cautioning that it would strike locations it alleges are associated with Hezbollah.
According to reports, Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military positions on March 2 in response to continued Israeli operations despite a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024, as well as following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
Reports further indicate that Israel intensified its military campaign the same day, launching airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs along with areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.
In addition, Israeli forces reportedly carried out a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 3, shortly after beginning a joint offensive with the United States against Iran at the end of February.
In a statement, the army indicated that the operation followed prior evacuation instructions issued to civilians in the city of Tyre and nearby areas. Residents had been advised to leave their homes and relocate north of the Zahrani River, roughly 30 kilometers from the border with Israel.
According to reports, the strikes were aimed at sites the military claims are linked to the Hezbollah group.
This escalation comes after earlier air raids on central Beirut that resulted in six deaths and left 24 others injured, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The attacks reportedly hit residential buildings in the Zoqaq al-Blat and Basta al-Fawqa districts, with additional strikes occurring in the southern suburbs of the capital.
Reports also noted that evacuation warnings were issued a day earlier for people living in Tyre as well as nearby Palestinian refugee camps, with Israel cautioning that it would strike locations it alleges are associated with Hezbollah.
According to reports, Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military positions on March 2 in response to continued Israeli operations despite a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024, as well as following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
Reports further indicate that Israel intensified its military campaign the same day, launching airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs along with areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.
In addition, Israeli forces reportedly carried out a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 3, shortly after beginning a joint offensive with the United States against Iran at the end of February.
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