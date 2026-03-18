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Iranian Projectile Sparks Fire at Australian Facilities in UAE Air Base
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that a recent Iranian strike near a military installation in the United Arab Emirates caused limited damage to Australian-used facilities, according to reports.
The incident took place at Al Minhad Air Base, where a projectile landed on a nearby road and triggered a fire that affected parts of the site. The event reportedly occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time, as stated by reports.
Albanese explained that it remains uncertain whether the object was a missile or a drone, but confirmed that the resulting fire led to slight damage at both a residential building and a medical unit.
"I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured and everyone is absolutely safe at this point in time," he said.
"There was minor damage to an accommodation block and a medical facility due to a small fire that was created as a result of that projectile hitting a road leading up to that base," he added.
Australian forces have been operating from Al Minhad since 2003, though troop numbers declined significantly after the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Reports indicate that over 100 Australian personnel remain stationed there, alongside British forces and a limited US presence.
Although the base belongs to the UAE, it serves as Australia’s main regional center for military operations, logistics, surveillance, and training activities in the Middle East.
According to reports, a Wedgetail aircraft recently deployed to the region was not present at the base at the time of the strike.
When questioned about whether the base had been deliberately targeted, Albanese said that Iran "is engaging in random attacks right across the region."
Reports also noted that the base had been struck earlier in the month, though that earlier incident did not result in any damage to Australian facilities.
The incident took place at Al Minhad Air Base, where a projectile landed on a nearby road and triggered a fire that affected parts of the site. The event reportedly occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time, as stated by reports.
Albanese explained that it remains uncertain whether the object was a missile or a drone, but confirmed that the resulting fire led to slight damage at both a residential building and a medical unit.
"I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured and everyone is absolutely safe at this point in time," he said.
"There was minor damage to an accommodation block and a medical facility due to a small fire that was created as a result of that projectile hitting a road leading up to that base," he added.
Australian forces have been operating from Al Minhad since 2003, though troop numbers declined significantly after the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Reports indicate that over 100 Australian personnel remain stationed there, alongside British forces and a limited US presence.
Although the base belongs to the UAE, it serves as Australia’s main regional center for military operations, logistics, surveillance, and training activities in the Middle East.
According to reports, a Wedgetail aircraft recently deployed to the region was not present at the base at the time of the strike.
When questioned about whether the base had been deliberately targeted, Albanese said that Iran "is engaging in random attacks right across the region."
Reports also noted that the base had been struck earlier in the month, though that earlier incident did not result in any damage to Australian facilities.
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