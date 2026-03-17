MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Advanced Gold Exploration Retains Market Maker Services

March 17, 2026 11:45 AM EDT | Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) (" Advanced Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market making services agreement (the " Agreement ") dated March 11, 2026, with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (" VLP "), to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. (" W.D. Latimer "), in compliance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP CDN$5,000.00 per month for a period of 12 months. The Agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. Both VLP and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. The finances and the Common Shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders . Visit for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Arndt Roehlig, President, CEO, Director

Contact Information

Arndt Roehlig

CEO, President, Director, Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: (604) 318-1034

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.







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Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.