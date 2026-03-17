Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of April 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) And Navan, Inc. (NAVN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Lakeland's Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025. If you purchased Lakeland shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 24, 2026.

Navan, Inc. (NAVN)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Navan, Inc. (“Navan”) (NASDAQ: NAVN) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding its sales and marketing expenses. If you purchased Navan shares in connection with its October 31, 2025 initial public offering and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 24, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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