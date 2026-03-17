Marketwise Advisors Study Finds Mortgage Lenders Increase Efficiency By Over $1,000 Per Loan With Optimal Blue

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue today announced key results of an independent analysis by consulting advisory firm MarketWise Advisors LLC quantifying the operational and financial efficiencies of its end-to-end capital markets platform and the significant value it generates per loan. The study found that mortgage lenders using Optimal Blue technology are more efficient and competitive. Optimal Blue mortgage lenders report an average net financial benefit of $1,006 per loan, reflecting measurable gains in execution quality, error reduction, automation and operational efficiency.







Image caption: Optimal Blue logo.

Across the institutions studied, lenders reported improvements in accuracy, performance, operational capacity and capital markets execution. The analysis highlights both the cumulative value created when lenders adopt multiple capabilities across the Optimal Blue ecosystem and the value delivered by specific Optimal Blue technology solutions when combined with individual strategic decision-making. By combining pricing, execution, data and secondary marketing tools within a single platform, lenders are able to scale loan production more efficiently and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

“In mortgage capital markets, every basis point matters. That is why our core goal is providing our clients with data that enables them to be more competitive. When lenders are gaining more than $1,000 per loan and achieving a rate of return of $12 for every $1 spent, that's more than efficiency, that is operational advantage,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue.“This independent analysis confirms what our clients experience every day: when lenders have better technology, including use-case specific AI tools backed by real expertise, the impact shows up on their bottom line.

“The results confirm that Optimal Blue delivers substantial, measurable value – contributing to clients' ability to scale efficiently, improve execution, manage risk and achieve strong returns across the ecosystem,” said Jordan Brown, founding principal and CEO of MarketWise Advisors.

KEY FINDINGS

The analysis identified five key findings showing how lenders use Optimal Blue's solutions to make smarter decisions, resulting in:

Average positive impact of more than $1,000 per loan. Across the Optimal Blue ecosystem, lenders reported an average net benefit of $1,006 per closed loan. Nearly 45% increase in operational capacity. Respondents reported a 43.65% improvement in their ability to manage higher loan volume using Optimal Blue technology without requiring an increase in staff. More than $400 per-loan impact from advanced hedging and secondary marketing tools. The AI-driven hedging and trading capabilities supporting strategic execution, trade optimization, MSR valuation and mark-to-market reporting produced an average financial impact of $401.43 per loan. 12X ROI for Optimal Blue PPE clients. Clients reported a median return on investment of 1,193%, representing nearly $12 returned for every dollar spent with Optimal Blue. Universal error reduction with measurable financial impact. 100% of survey respondents indicated that Optimal Blue helps reduce errors, with 98% reporting financial benefits tied to improved pricing and eligibility accuracy. These benefits represent an average additional gain of $181.83 per loan.

Full results from the study will be available in early May. To explore these key findings in greater detail or be notified when the full report is released, visit 2026-study.

METHODOLOGY

The ROI analysis was conducted by MarketWise Advisors LLC, a consulting advisory firm specializing in financial services technology and benchmarking. The study evaluated client-reported outcomes across Optimal Blue's end-to-end platform, including its Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), hedging and trading solutions, data solutions and Comergence counterparty oversight solution.

More than a quarter of Optimal Blue's nearly 1,000 unique lender customers participated in the analysis, representing a balanced mix of banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and housing authorities. Because Optimal Blue's client base spans various segments of the mortgage market, the participating institutions collectively provide a representative cross-section of lender types, sizes and business models.

MarketWise Advisors applied a deliberately conservative methodology to assess value delivery, using median production volumes and client-reported outcomes to quantify financial and operational impact while avoiding assumptions that could overstate results.

NOTE ON RESULTS

Results reflect client-reported outcomes collected as part of the MarketWise Advisors analysis. Neither MarketWise Advisors LLC nor Optimal Blue provide any warranty or representation regarding performance outcomes, which rely on clients' independent business strategies and decision-making. Individual results may vary.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue powers strategic performance across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes optimize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue helps deliver measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.

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