Vinfast Continues Award Momentum In India With Wins At Jagran Hi-Tech And Car&Bike Awards 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has been recognised at two prominent automotive platforms in India, including the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2026 and Car&Bike Awards 2026. These honors spotlight VinFast's rising momentum in India's EV ecosystem and its dedication to innovative, accessible, high-quality electric mobility.

Rituraj Singh (second from the left), Deputy CEO of Sales and Network Development at VinFast India, received the award from Jagran Hi-tech organizing committee

At the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2026, VinFast was honoured with the“EV Champion of the Year” award, recognising the company's strong entry into the Indian electric mobility landscape and its long-term vision for building a comprehensive EV ecosystem in the country. The award acknowledges VinFast's investments in manufacturing, product development and local partnerships aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India.

Arunodoy Das (center), Deputy CEO of Sales at VinFast India, receives the award from the organizers of the Car&Bike Awards 2026

Meanwhile, VinFast was named“Breakthrough Brand of the Year” at the Car&Bike Awards 2026, recognising the company's rapid global expansion and bold commitment to an all-electric future. The jury highlighted VinFast's fast-growing international footprint and its strategy of building a global brand around electric mobility.

The newest accolades bring VinFast's total number of awards in the Indian market to more than 20 in just over a year, reflecting strong recognition from industry experts for both brand stature and product quality. Previously, VinFast was named“Investor of the Year” by Nanayam Vikatan magazine and“New Entrant of the Year” at the FASTER Awards 2026, while its communications team also received the“Communications Team of the Year 2026” title. The VF 7 was honored as“Electric SUV of the Year” at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026, while the VF 6 won“Value for Money Car of the Year” at the Autocar India Awards 2026.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said,“We are honoured to receive these recognitions from the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards and Car&Bike Awards. Being named EV Champion of the Year and Breakthrough Brand of the Year reflect the growing confidence of industry experts and consumers in VinFast's vision for electric mobility in India. As we continue to strengthen our presence in India, we remain focused on delivering innovative, high-quality electric vehicles while contributing to the development of a robust ecosystem that supports the country's transition to sustainable mobility.”

Mr. Arjit Garg, Editor, Jagran Hi-tech, said,“At Jagran EVolution Bharat EV Conclave & Awards, we celebrate and recognise the rapidly growing EV ecosystem in India. This year was particularly special, with multiple innovations, new products, and strong global participation in the sector. One notable example is VinFast, which has not only chosen to enter the Indian market but has also committed to setting up local manufacturing, aligning strongly with the Make in India vision. For this reason, we honoured VinFast with the 'EV Champion of the Year' award, a well-deserved recognition for a brand that is bringing world-class electric vehicles to India while also contributing to job creation and strengthening the country's EV manufacturing ecosystem.”

Mr. Girish Karkera, Editor in Chief, Car&Bike, said,“It is always tough for a new automotive brand to find a firm footing in a new country with established rivals. VinFast has been able to not only launch relevant products for India but did it in record time by industry standards. The brand has managed to reach out to its focus audiences in a remarkably simple but effective way.”

VinFast continues to strengthen its comprehensive EV ecosystem in the Indian market, spanning manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services. Following the launch of the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, both of which secured 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, the company has introduced a range of ownership-focused programmes, including assured resale, structured buyback options, and an industry-first vehicle exchange programme that allows customers to trade in existing internal combustion engine vehicles for a new VinFast electric SUV.

To further improve accessibility to electric mobility, VinFast is expanding initiatives that enhance both affordability and convenience. The company recently announced the extension of its free EV charging programme at charging stations developed and operated by V-Green until March 31, 2029. VinFast has also rolled out the“Trade Gas for Electric” programme across Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines from March 11 to March 31, 2026, offering an additional 3% incentive on VinFast electric cars and 5% on VinFast electric motorcycles for customers switching from gasoline vehicles.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast's current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto