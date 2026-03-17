Vention Launches Rapid Operator AI System For Autonomous Bin Picking

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, has launched its Rapid Operator AI, a solution designed to automate complex, unstructured tasks, beginning with deep bin picking.

The launch marks a significant evolution from last year's GTC technical showcase debut of AI Operator as physical AI for unstructured tasks. Rapid Operator AI transforms that concept into a turnkey industrial system built on Vention's Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline (GRIIP) and engineered for immediate deployment in production environments.

Enabling scalable automation for high-variability manufacturing

Rapid Operator AI is engineered for mid-market and enterprise manufacturers operating multi-shift facilities where labor shortages and high production variability create operational strain. These applications were previously difficult or economically impractical to automate due to part randomness, clutter, occlusions, and variability in presentation.

By combining a standardized core architecture with configurable deployment, Rapid Operator AI enables manufacturers to replicate automation across facilities while maintaining flexibility for site-specific requirements.

“Manufacturers face two persistent hidden costs: automation that cannot adapt and dependence on scarce skilled labor,” said Etienne Lacroix, founder and CEO of Vention.

“Built on GRIIP, our production-grade AI foundation, Rapid Operator AI brings adaptive intelligence to highly unstructured deep bin picking. It delivers flexible, scalable automation that deploys in days, reduces reliance on specialized labor, and provides manufacturers with a faster, more predictable path to ROI.”

Powered by GRIIP: A generalized AI pipeline for industrial robotics

At its core, Rapid Operator AI is powered by GRIIP, Vention's Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline. GRIIP delivers a unified pipeline from perception to motion by integrating Vention's proprietary models with Nvidia Isaac open models, specifically Nvidia FoundationStereo for stereo matching, and Nvidia FoundationPose for pose estimation.

The system allows robots to:

Detect randomly oriented parts in dense clutter, estimate precise 6-DoF pose, and plan collision-free grasps. Execute autonomous picks with adaptive retries for reliable, multi-shift operation with minimal supervision. Support opaque, translucent, and transparent materials; perform in bright light, low light, or darkness; handle containers up to 24” deep.

The solution achieves up to 99 percent first-pick success rates depending on part geometry and bin configuration. It automatically retries failed picks and empties bins fully, supporting around the clock industrial operations.

New SKUs can be onboarded directly through CAD file configuration, eliminating model retraining cycles and enabling rapid production changeovers.

A fully integrated AI stack

Rapid Operator AI is architected as a vertically integrated ecosystem where hardware, vision, motion control, and AI are engineered and deployed as a single validated system, removing the complexity of assembling fragmented components.

Operators interact with the system through the Vention platform: designing cells in MachineBuilder, deploying them in MachineLogic, and operating and optimizing performance through the proprietary pendant interface.

By combining validated pipeline reliability with Vention's full-stack platform, Rapid Operator AI unlocks scalable deployment and represents a step-change in the economics of physical AI.

The Rapid Operator AI is being showcased this week at the ongoing Nvidia GTC 2026 in San Jose.