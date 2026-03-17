Vectorworks 2026 Update 4 Introduces Data-Driven Phasing Workflow, Next-Gen Live Rendering, and Integrated Embodied Carbon Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update Adds Phasing Workflows, Bolsters Sustainability Analysis, and Enables Live Rendering Integration with Maxon Redshift.

Columbia, MD, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. releases its fourth update to the Vectorworks 2026 product line, expanding its data-driven workflow capabilities to help designers plan, document, and visualize projects with greater precision and efficiency at every stage of delivery. This update introduces intelligent phasing tools, enhanced embodied carbon analysis, and a real-time rendering integration with fellow Nemetschek Group brand Maxon, strengthening how teams manage project evolution, measure environmental impact, and communicate design intent.

“Vectorworks 2026 Update 4 reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering designers with smarter, more efficient tools,” said Vectorworks Vice President of Product Development Hugues Tsafak.“From the first iteration of phasing, supporting various project types and sizes, to enhanced sustainability dashboards and Maxon Redshift for Archviz, this release leverages our strength in data management to help designers plan, document, and visualize projects more accurately and sustainably. We remain committed to evolving these tools to meet the growing demands of modern design.”

REAL-TIME VISUALIZATION WITH MAXON REDSHIFT FOR VECTORWORKS

High-quality rendering has traditionally been a time-consuming process, often requiring disconnected workflows and repeated exports between modeling and visualization tools. With Vectorworks 2026 Update 4, that process becomes significantly more seamless through Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks - making Vectorworks the first design platform to offer this level of direct, live integration with Maxon Redshift for Archviz rendering technology.

Available as a standalone product from Maxon, designers with a Redshift license can now access the integration directly within the Vectorworks design environment with Update 4, allowing them to send active scenes to the Redshift Visualizer and immediately generate high-fidelity, real-time renderings. Unlike traditional export-based workflows, the Redshift Visualizer maintains live synchronization with the Vectorworks model. Geometry, lighting, cameras, and scene updates remain aligned between both environments, eliminating repetitive exports and reducing the risk of outdated visuals during presentations or design reviews, giving designers a faster, more reliable visualization workflow that supports both creative exploration and client communication.

A SMARTER RENOVATION WORKFLOW WITH THE NEW PHASING SYSTEM

Renovation and multi-phase projects now represent a significant share of work across the AEC industry, yet documenting existing building site conditions has historically required manual work and file duplication.

Now, Vectorworks 2026 Update 4 introduces a comprehensive Phasing system that embeds a time-based dimension directly into your BIM model. Assigning defined status conditions - including existing, new, demolished, relocated, or temporary - allows teams to track how projects progress across multiple stages accurately.

Integrated with Vectorworks' powerful data management capabilities and leveraging Data Visualization, Phasing automatically controls object visibility and graphic representation across design layers and viewports. A dedicated Demolition tool further streamlines the process, improving documentation accuracy while eliminating redundant class and layer management.

As adaptive reuse and infill redevelopment become central to sustainable project delivery, clear renovation documentation is critical. Simplifying phased workflows within a unified environment means teams can reduce risk, improve coordination, and align projects with sustainability strategies focused on adaptation rather than replacement.

ADVANCED SUSTAINABLE DESIGN WITH THE SUSTAINABILITY DASHBOARD'S EMBODIED CARBON TOOLS

As sustainability expectations intensify across the AEC industry, early-stage embodied carbon analysis has become critical. It often involves manual setup, inconsistent material categorization, and complex unit conversions that slow evaluation.

Update 4 advances the Vectorworks Embodied Carbon Calculator (VECC) in the Sustainability Dashboard by aligning predefined Concept and Planning categories with recognized frameworks, including RICS guidelines. Automated quantity aggregation and support for enhanced mixed-unit management streamline material analysis and strengthen standards-aligned reporting from concept through detailed design.

Embedding carbon intelligence directly into data-driven workflows means teams can assess impact earlier, compare design alternatives with greater clarity, and more readily integrate sustainability into everyday decision-making.

ENHANCING ACCURACY AND PRECISION ACROSS DESIGN DISCIPLINES

Beyond its flagship capabilities, Vectorworks 2026 Update 4 introduces a series of discipline-specific refinements designed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and documentation reliability across architecture, landscape, and entertainment workflows.

For AEC professionals, improved Class and Layer search functionality enables faster, more reliable navigation within complex files. The Linear Material tool now includes world-based parameters for stucco and plaster, allowing users to define exact Variation Length and Thickness for scale-accurate surface detailing in sections, producing realistic results without additional manual adjustments.

For landscape architects and designers, the Hedgerow tool is now fully integrated into the styled Landscape Area object, enabling more efficient, precise planting design. Designers can create complex staggered rows, visualize individual plants, and generate data-rich planting plans while maintaining accurate, easily updatable material schedules using styled objects.

Entertainment workflows continue to evolve in Vectorworks 2026 Update 4, with refinements to Spotlight numbering and device management tools. Visual directional previews and an Exclude field help prevent labeling errors before documentation is finalized, while the unified Device tool streamlines placement, editing, and tagging in a single interface. New Cable tool insertion modes further enhance efficiency by enabling one-click cable type switching during full-show design.

AVAILABILITY

This update is now available for all currently released English-language versions of Vectorworks 2026 and is immediately accessible to subscription and Vectorworks Service Select customers. To install, select“Check for Updates” from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or the Help menu (Windows).

Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks, which powers the new live rendering integration in Update 4, is available as a standalone product from Maxon and can be purchased either through Vectorworks or Maxon. To use Redshift for Vectorworks, customers must create a Maxon account and purchase a Redshift subscription. A 14-day free trial is available from Maxon, and students can access special pricing through Maxon's student program. For more information on Maxon Redshift for Archviz, visit maxon/archviz.

To explore the latest features, start a free 7-day trial of Vectorworks Design Suite. For a comprehensive list of enhancements, visit the Tech Bulletin, and review the Public Roadmap to stay informed about upcoming developments and provide feedback on future features.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at or follow @Vectorworks.

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Vectorworks 2026 Update 4 Introduces Data-Driven Phasing Workflow, Next-Gen Live Rendering, and Integrated Embodied Carbon Analysis

CONTACT: Lauren Hartman Vectorworks, Inc. 410-290-5114...