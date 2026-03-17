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Israeli Settlements, Violence Drive Palestinian Displacement—UN
(MENAFN) Expansion of Israeli settlements and escalating violence have forced tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to a United Nations human rights report released Tuesday.
The report, covering the 12 months ending October 31, 2025, found that over 36,000 Palestinians were displaced amid intensified settlement activity and rising attacks by Israeli security forces and settlers.
During the period, 1,732 incidents of settler violence were documented, up from 1,400 in the previous year, including harassment, intimidation, and destruction of homes and farmland.
“Settler violence continued in a coordinated, strategic and largely unchallenged manner, with Israeli authorities playing the central role in directing, participating in or enabling this conduct,” the report stated.
The report noted that longstanding impunity “is facilitating and encouraging violence against and harassment of Palestinians.” It highlighted a sharp increase in attacks during the 2025 olive harvest, describing it as the “worst in decades.” In one month alone, 131 Palestinians, including women and a child, were injured in 42 attacks — “the highest number recorded in a single month since 2006.”
The findings suggest that the pattern of displacement, combined with similar actions in Gaza, may reflect a broader policy. “The displacement in the occupied West Bank, which coincides with the extensive displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, at the hands of the Israeli military, appears to indicate a concerted Israeli policy of mass forcible transfer throughout the occupied territory, aimed at permanent displacement, raising concerns of ethnic cleansing,” the report warned.
The report, covering the 12 months ending October 31, 2025, found that over 36,000 Palestinians were displaced amid intensified settlement activity and rising attacks by Israeli security forces and settlers.
During the period, 1,732 incidents of settler violence were documented, up from 1,400 in the previous year, including harassment, intimidation, and destruction of homes and farmland.
“Settler violence continued in a coordinated, strategic and largely unchallenged manner, with Israeli authorities playing the central role in directing, participating in or enabling this conduct,” the report stated.
The report noted that longstanding impunity “is facilitating and encouraging violence against and harassment of Palestinians.” It highlighted a sharp increase in attacks during the 2025 olive harvest, describing it as the “worst in decades.” In one month alone, 131 Palestinians, including women and a child, were injured in 42 attacks — “the highest number recorded in a single month since 2006.”
The findings suggest that the pattern of displacement, combined with similar actions in Gaza, may reflect a broader policy. “The displacement in the occupied West Bank, which coincides with the extensive displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, at the hands of the Israeli military, appears to indicate a concerted Israeli policy of mass forcible transfer throughout the occupied territory, aimed at permanent displacement, raising concerns of ethnic cleansing,” the report warned.
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