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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Warns of Tracking Down Netanyahu
(MENAFN) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran announced on Sunday that it intends to track down and eliminate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as hostilities involving Israel and the United States continue.
"If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him," the Guards declared through their official Sepah News outlet.
The current confrontation reportedly began on Feb. 28 after joint U.S.-Israeli operations resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory measures from Iran.
In related actions, Iranian authorities have detained at least 20 individuals in the northwest of the country over alleged collaboration with Israel, according to reports.
Authorities have also conducted extensive raids nationwide in recent days, apprehending hundreds of people suspected of working with Israel and the United States, as stated by reports.
"If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him," the Guards declared through their official Sepah News outlet.
The current confrontation reportedly began on Feb. 28 after joint U.S.-Israeli operations resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory measures from Iran.
In related actions, Iranian authorities have detained at least 20 individuals in the northwest of the country over alleged collaboration with Israel, according to reports.
Authorities have also conducted extensive raids nationwide in recent days, apprehending hundreds of people suspected of working with Israel and the United States, as stated by reports.
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