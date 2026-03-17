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Twenty People Get Detained in Iran Over Claimed Collaboration with Israel
(MENAFN) Authorities in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province have detained 20 individuals in the city of Urmia on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, according to reports citing provincial officials.
The provincial prosecutor, Hossein Majidi, explained that the arrests came after a series of intelligence and cyber monitoring operations conducted by the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) along with Basij networks.
Majidi asserted that the suspects were allegedly involved in transmitting sensitive information regarding Iran’s military, police, and security facilities to Israeli authorities. The operation highlights Tehran’s ongoing focus on monitoring domestic threats and maintaining control over potential foreign espionage networks.
The arrests reflect growing tensions in the region, amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States, as well as increasing scrutiny of individuals suspected of collaborating with foreign powers. Officials have not released further details on the identities of those detained or the exact nature of the information allegedly shared.
The provincial prosecutor, Hossein Majidi, explained that the arrests came after a series of intelligence and cyber monitoring operations conducted by the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) along with Basij networks.
Majidi asserted that the suspects were allegedly involved in transmitting sensitive information regarding Iran’s military, police, and security facilities to Israeli authorities. The operation highlights Tehran’s ongoing focus on monitoring domestic threats and maintaining control over potential foreign espionage networks.
The arrests reflect growing tensions in the region, amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States, as well as increasing scrutiny of individuals suspected of collaborating with foreign powers. Officials have not released further details on the identities of those detained or the exact nature of the information allegedly shared.
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