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Trump Jokes About Venezuela Joining US as ‘51st State’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark suggesting Venezuela could become the 51st state of the United States following the country’s win over Italy in a World Baseball Classic semifinal, according to reports.
Reacting to the game, Trump praised Venezuela’s performance and recent momentum, writing on social media: "Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great."
He continued by hinting at a broader idea in a humorous tone, saying: "Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"
The comment came amid ongoing political tensions between Washington and Caracas. Earlier developments included the US capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, which set off a series of political shifts inside the country. These changes involved Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assuming the role of interim president, adjustments to key oil legislation, and the release of several detained political figures, as stated by reports.
Trump has previously made similar remarks about expanding US statehood, including suggesting that Canada could potentially become the country’s 51st state.
Reacting to the game, Trump praised Venezuela’s performance and recent momentum, writing on social media: "Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great."
He continued by hinting at a broader idea in a humorous tone, saying: "Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"
The comment came amid ongoing political tensions between Washington and Caracas. Earlier developments included the US capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, which set off a series of political shifts inside the country. These changes involved Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assuming the role of interim president, adjustments to key oil legislation, and the release of several detained political figures, as stated by reports.
Trump has previously made similar remarks about expanding US statehood, including suggesting that Canada could potentially become the country’s 51st state.
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