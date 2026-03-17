Volantio Announces Three-Year Partnership With Saudia To Deploy AI-Powered Demand Reallocation Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered Demand Reallocation Platform transforms retail and guest experience in the post-booking period, enabling smoother journeys and optimized performance

ATLANTA and JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volantio, the global leader in AI-powered Demand Reallocation solutions for airlines, today announced a three-year partnership with Saudia Airlines. Under the agreement, Saudia will deploy Volantio's AI-powered Demand Reallocation Platform to optimize revenue, capacity and operational performance across its network. Volantio's partnership with Amadeus will significantly speed up the deployment of the Platform and the realization of value.

Volantio's signature Demand Reallocation Platform uses advanced neural networks to enhance revenue optimization in the post-booking window by intelligently matching higher-demand flights with lower-demand alternatives. It enables airlines to present tailored incentives to flexible passengers, encouraging voluntary shifts that improve network balance and capacity utilization. Passengers benefit from greater choice and rewards for their flexibility, while airlines see improved unit economics.

“As Saudia continues to transform its retail and guest experience, Volantio's Demand Reallocation technology gives us a proactive way to balance demand, improve capacity utilization and enhance revenue optimization at scale,” said Lloyd Misquitta, VP, Revenue Management at Saudia.“By rewarding guest flexibility earlier in the journey, we can strengthen performance, reliability and the overall customer experience.”

“Volantio is proud to partner with Saudia, which has a history of innovation spanning over 80 years,” said Azim Barodawala, Volantio's CEO.“With the integration of our Demand Reallocation Platform, Saudia can benefit its guests while providing a durable advantage across both revenue and operational performance.”

The partnership further strengthens Volantio's global footprint and reinforces its position as the world's largest and most trusted partner in Demand Reallocation solutions. Building on earlier expansion into the Middle East with flyadeal, Saudia's LCC brand, Volantio continues to help leading airlines support revenue optimization and operational efficiency across diverse markets.

About Volantio

Volantio is the world leader in Demand Reallocation software for the travel industry, leveraging AI to transform passenger flexibility into increased profit and improved customer experiences. Demand Reallocation is the next frontier of revenue and operational optimization, driving improved capacity utilization, better customer experiences and lower carbon emissions per passenger flown.

Volantio is the largest, most experienced and most awarded Demand Reallocation software provider, serving more than 15 airlines globally, including Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Japan Airlines and Aeromexico. Volantio has been backed financially by Amadeus, IAG, SKY VC, Qantas and Alaska Airlines, and has official partnerships in place with Amadeus, Navitaire and PROS. For more information, visit volantio.

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines. Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named“Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the“World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the“Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit .

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