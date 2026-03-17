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Trump Assures Israel Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons Against Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Israel “would never” employ a nuclear weapon against Iran, as stated by reports.
“Israel wouldn't do that. Israel would never do that,” Trump told reporters during a press conference.
The remarks came after concerns were raised by David Sacks, the so-called White House AI czar appointed under Trump, who reportedly warned on a podcast last week about the potential for Israel to escalate the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran using nuclear arms.
“Israel could get seriously destroyed,” Sacks said. “And then you have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon, which would truly be catastrophic,” as stated by reports.
Trump added that Sacks had not shared this assessment with him personally.
“Israel wouldn't do that. Israel would never do that,” Trump told reporters during a press conference.
The remarks came after concerns were raised by David Sacks, the so-called White House AI czar appointed under Trump, who reportedly warned on a podcast last week about the potential for Israel to escalate the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran using nuclear arms.
“Israel could get seriously destroyed,” Sacks said. “And then you have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon, which would truly be catastrophic,” as stated by reports.
Trump added that Sacks had not shared this assessment with him personally.
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