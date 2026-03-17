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Ireland Refuses to Join Mission to Reopen Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin stated on Monday that Ireland will not join any mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, following a US request for naval support in the strategic waterway, according to reports.
Ahead of his visit to the White House on Tuesday, Martin emphasized that Ireland will not engage in any EU-led operation in the area. “We don’t have that offensive military capacity in any shape or form, so obviously it's not something that’s on our agenda," he said.
Several other European nations have also rejected US calls to deploy forces in the strait, noting that they have no intention of participating militarily in the escalating conflict with Iran.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump mentioned that "numerous countries" were preparing to help the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz but did not identify them, citing concerns over potential Iranian retaliation.
The strait has become a focal point for global energy markets since Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced its closure to most vessels amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on the country that began on February 28. Before the conflict, roughly 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily, and its disruption has contributed to rising oil prices.
The US-Israeli campaign has reportedly killed about 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, according to reports.
Ahead of his visit to the White House on Tuesday, Martin emphasized that Ireland will not engage in any EU-led operation in the area. “We don’t have that offensive military capacity in any shape or form, so obviously it's not something that’s on our agenda," he said.
Several other European nations have also rejected US calls to deploy forces in the strait, noting that they have no intention of participating militarily in the escalating conflict with Iran.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump mentioned that "numerous countries" were preparing to help the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz but did not identify them, citing concerns over potential Iranian retaliation.
The strait has become a focal point for global energy markets since Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced its closure to most vessels amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on the country that began on February 28. Before the conflict, roughly 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily, and its disruption has contributed to rising oil prices.
The US-Israeli campaign has reportedly killed about 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, according to reports.
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