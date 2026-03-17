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Iran Officials Say “Historic Victory” Against US, Israel Is Near
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary stated that a “historic victory” for the Iranian people over what he called “the remnants of Epstein Island” is approaching, according to reports.
“Forty-seven years ago, on the eve of the victory of the Iranian people in the Islamic Revolution, the ‘delusional’ prime minister of the Pahlavi regime said the sound of massive crowds in the streets was not real and was from tapes,” Ali Larijani said.
“Now Trump says the images of millions gathering in anti-American and anti-Israeli demonstrations in Iranian cities are artificial intelligence,” he added, according to reports.
“The historic victory of the Iranian people over the remnants of Epstein Island is near,” he said, as stated by reports.
Separately, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf asserted that the country thwarted its adversaries’ attempts to impose plans and instead executed its own strategies, according to reports.
“The enemy could not impose its plan on us, and we implemented whatever we had designed,” Qalibaf said.
He added that Iran redesigned the systems of its launchers following a 12-day conflict, noting that adversaries “can no longer target them.”
“In the current war, enemy drones, no matter how advanced, are tracked and destroyed,” he said. “This interception is carried out using domestic technology and expertise,” according to reports.
“The shadow of threat must be removed from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region,” Qalibaf added.
“Forty-seven years ago, on the eve of the victory of the Iranian people in the Islamic Revolution, the ‘delusional’ prime minister of the Pahlavi regime said the sound of massive crowds in the streets was not real and was from tapes,” Ali Larijani said.
“Now Trump says the images of millions gathering in anti-American and anti-Israeli demonstrations in Iranian cities are artificial intelligence,” he added, according to reports.
“The historic victory of the Iranian people over the remnants of Epstein Island is near,” he said, as stated by reports.
Separately, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf asserted that the country thwarted its adversaries’ attempts to impose plans and instead executed its own strategies, according to reports.
“The enemy could not impose its plan on us, and we implemented whatever we had designed,” Qalibaf said.
He added that Iran redesigned the systems of its launchers following a 12-day conflict, noting that adversaries “can no longer target them.”
“In the current war, enemy drones, no matter how advanced, are tracked and destroyed,” he said. “This interception is carried out using domestic technology and expertise,” according to reports.
“The shadow of threat must be removed from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region,” Qalibaf added.
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