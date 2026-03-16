Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Tightens Security in Tehran Ahead of Potential Protests

Iran Tightens Security in Tehran Ahead of Potential Protests


2026-03-16 04:45:12
(MENAFN) Authorities in Iran are taking extensive measures to prevent anti-establishment demonstrations, with Tehran seeing new checkpoints, restricted internet access, and mass text alerts sent to residents.

Locals told a news outlet that security checkpoints have been established throughout the city, where residents are stopped and searched. Some of these checkpoints are reportedly located under footbridges and inside road tunnels, following reports that others positioned in the middle of streets were targeted by drone strikes.

Earlier in March, Israeli strikes reportedly hit four checkpoints across Tehran, killing several members of Iranian security forces, according to local media reports. Unofficial counts suggested that approximately ten personnel were killed in districts across the capital.

Human rights organizations based in the US said they have confirmed at least 7,000 civilian deaths during the ongoing protests.

Speaking to the news outlet, a man in his twenties described his approach to navigating checkpoints, recalling an encounter where his car was searched. He said: "I started saying things like, 'Thanks for your hard work,' as if they were genuinely putting in a lot of effort and I appreciated it."

MENAFN16032026000045017640ID1110865459



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search