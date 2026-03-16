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Iran Tightens Security in Tehran Ahead of Potential Protests
(MENAFN) Authorities in Iran are taking extensive measures to prevent anti-establishment demonstrations, with Tehran seeing new checkpoints, restricted internet access, and mass text alerts sent to residents.
Locals told a news outlet that security checkpoints have been established throughout the city, where residents are stopped and searched. Some of these checkpoints are reportedly located under footbridges and inside road tunnels, following reports that others positioned in the middle of streets were targeted by drone strikes.
Earlier in March, Israeli strikes reportedly hit four checkpoints across Tehran, killing several members of Iranian security forces, according to local media reports. Unofficial counts suggested that approximately ten personnel were killed in districts across the capital.
Human rights organizations based in the US said they have confirmed at least 7,000 civilian deaths during the ongoing protests.
Speaking to the news outlet, a man in his twenties described his approach to navigating checkpoints, recalling an encounter where his car was searched. He said: "I started saying things like, 'Thanks for your hard work,' as if they were genuinely putting in a lot of effort and I appreciated it."
Locals told a news outlet that security checkpoints have been established throughout the city, where residents are stopped and searched. Some of these checkpoints are reportedly located under footbridges and inside road tunnels, following reports that others positioned in the middle of streets were targeted by drone strikes.
Earlier in March, Israeli strikes reportedly hit four checkpoints across Tehran, killing several members of Iranian security forces, according to local media reports. Unofficial counts suggested that approximately ten personnel were killed in districts across the capital.
Human rights organizations based in the US said they have confirmed at least 7,000 civilian deaths during the ongoing protests.
Speaking to the news outlet, a man in his twenties described his approach to navigating checkpoints, recalling an encounter where his car was searched. He said: "I started saying things like, 'Thanks for your hard work,' as if they were genuinely putting in a lot of effort and I appreciated it."
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