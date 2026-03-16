Al Ain Festival Celebrates Culture And Eid Spirit Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will stage the second edition of the Ghaitah Al Ain Festival from 20 to 27 March 2026, expanding a family-oriented cultural celebration that blends entertainment, heritage and community activities at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The eight-day event forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the city's cultural calendar while reinforcing Al Ain's position as a leading tourism and leisure destination in the emirate.

Running each evening at the outdoor area of the exhibition centre, the festival is designed to bring together families and visitors during the Eid Al-Fitr period through live shows, interactive attractions, art displays and a wide range of recreational experiences. Organisers describe the event as a celebration of togetherness and cultural identity, reflecting the values associated with Eid and the traditions of Al Ain.

Officials say the programme will feature diverse zones and performances that combine heritage elements with modern entertainment. Cultural installations and artistic exhibitions will highlight the region's traditions, while live stage shows and family-friendly activities will provide evening entertainment for visitors of all ages. Similar attractions in earlier editions included immersive art displays, craft showcases and interactive experiences designed to encourage audience participation.

The festival's concept centres on presenting Al Ain's cultural heritage alongside contemporary entertainment. Dedicated areas typically feature exhibitions of traditional crafts, performances reflecting regional customs and workshops that introduce younger audiences to aspects of Emirati culture. Art zones provide platforms for regional artists to display creative works inspired by the landscape and cultural history of the oasis city.

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Adventure and activity spaces are also planned as part of the event, offering games and challenges intended to appeal to families and young visitors. Earlier editions featured obstacle courses, zip-line attractions, horseback riding experiences and indoor entertainment areas. Food hubs serving a mixture of Middle Eastern and international cuisines are expected to complement the programme, reflecting the multicultural composition of the emirate's residents and tourists.

Organisers describe Ghaitah Al Ain as a festival built around the idea of community connection. The name“Ghaitah” reflects the concept of gathering and celebration, reinforcing the festival's aim of creating a welcoming environment where residents and visitors can mark Eid together through shared experiences. The initiative also aligns with the emirate's broader cultural strategy, which seeks to strengthen public engagement through festivals and community events.

The second edition arrives as Al Ain continues to expand its cultural and tourism offerings through a growing number of exhibitions, festivals and sporting events. ADNEC Group, which operates major venues in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has scheduled nearly two hundred events across its facilities during the first half of 2026, covering sectors ranging from technology and sustainability to culture and entertainment.

Officials view these events as part of efforts to diversify the economy and reinforce the emirate's position as a global destination for conferences and cultural gatherings. Public festivals such as Ghaitah Al Ain complement large-scale exhibitions by drawing local residents and visitors into the region's event ecosystem, boosting tourism activity and supporting hospitality businesses.

Al Ain occupies a distinctive place within the emirate's tourism strategy. Known as the“Garden City” and recognised for its historical oases and cultural landmarks, the city has become a centre for festivals that celebrate heritage while encouraging contemporary creative expression. Cultural authorities have increasingly used events to highlight the area's historical identity while promoting it as a vibrant destination for families and visitors from across the Gulf region.

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Ghaitah Al Ain also reflects broader trends across the Gulf where large-scale cultural festivals are used to attract domestic tourism and strengthen community participation. Governments and cultural institutions across the region have expanded programmes featuring heritage exhibitions, art installations and live performances to encourage engagement with local culture while supporting creative industries.

The festival's timing during the Eid holiday period underscores its emphasis on family participation. Evening schedules allow visitors to explore activities after traditional holiday gatherings, creating an atmosphere that combines festive entertainment with community celebration.

Visitors attending the event can expect a variety of entertainment experiences ranging from live music and theatrical performances to interactive workshops and games designed for children. Organisers aim to create an environment that encourages extended visits, with attractions spread across multiple zones within the outdoor venue.

Ticket categories typically include general admission and family passes, enabling households to access various attractions and shows throughout the festival. Organisers expect strong attendance from residents of Al Ain and neighbouring emirates as well as tourists exploring the region during the holiday period.

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