Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market Size, Top Share, Demand Industry Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) What is the Size of Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market? The ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market size was valued at USD 151.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 161.29 billion in 2026 to USD 263.26 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. Key Market Insights North America dominated the market with the largest share of 42.05% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.49%. Based on clinical application, the orthopedic segment dominated the market with a share of 24.33% in 2025. Based on service, the surgical services segment dominated the market with a 71.26% share in 2025. Based on ownership, the hospital-owned segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Based on center type, the multi-specialty segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. The US ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market size was valued at USD 57.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 61.04 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 151.96 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 161.29 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 263.26 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 6.32% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Alexianer Group, AMSURG, Cadogan Clinic, CHSPSC, LLC., Edward-Elmhurst Health

to learn more about this report Download Free Sample Report

What are the Latest Trends in Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market?

Ambulatory surgery centers are performing higher-acuity surgeries, including complex orthopedic, cardiovascular, and spine procedures, due to advances in minimally invasive techniques and anesthesia safety. This enables ASCs to safely manage more complex cases, reducing recovery times and lowering overall treatment costs.

Hospitals and physicians are forming joint ventures to expand outpatient surgical capacity and strengthen referral networks. This collaboration distributes financial risk, improves clinical coordination, and increases patient access to specialized surgical services.

More ASCs are being developed as centers dedicated to orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, or pain management, focusing investment on procedure-specific technologies. These specialized centers enhance operational efficiency, streamline clinical workflows, and provide more cost-effective and targeted surgical care.

What are the Key Drivers in Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market?

Continuous improvements in short-acting anesthesia agents, regional anesthesia, and enhanced recovery protocols allow more complex procedures to be safely performed in outpatient settings. This increases the range of surgeries ASCs can offer, attracting more patients who prefer quicker recovery and lower costs. As a result, demand for ASC services rises, prompting centers to expand capacity and invest in specialized equipment to handle diverse surgical procedures.

The shift toward value-based care encourages healthcare providers to prioritize efficiency, quality, and patient outcomes. ASCs support these models by reducing hospital stays, streamlining care pathways, and providing measurable performance metrics that align with provider and payer goals. This drives higher utilization of outpatient facilities, leading to increased patient volume and greater supply of ASC services to meet growing demand.

Government and private insurers are broadening coverage for procedures performed in ambulatory settings, incentivizing physicians and hospitals to shift surgeries away from inpatient facilities. This reduces financial barriers for patients and improves physician willingness to utilize ASCs. Consequently, more procedures are performed in outpatient centers, increasing operational throughput and encouraging new ASC development to meet rising demand.

Which Factors are Limiting the Growth of Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market?

Many ASCs rely heavily on surgeon ownership and referral networks to maintain patient flow, so changes in physician affiliations or hospital employment contracts can reduce case volumes. This creates uncertainty for operators and can limit procedure growth, affecting revenue stability and adoption of ASC services.

Establishing an ASC requires significant upfront spending on surgical equipment, operating rooms, sterilization systems, and regulatory compliance. These costs restrict entry for smaller providers and independent physicians, slowing expansion and limiting new center development in certain regions.

What are the Growth Opportunities in Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market?

Increasing need for cataract surgeries, refractive procedures, and other vision correction treatments drives the development of ophthalmology-focused ASCs. This allows providers to streamline high-volume procedures and invest in advanced, specialized equipment. As a result, these centers can deliver precise, efficient, and cost-effective eye care, attract more patients and expanding market share in specialized outpatient services.

Limited access to specialized surgical care in rural and underserved regions encourages the establishment of smaller ASCs. These facilities reduce travel burdens for patients while improving local healthcare availability. This opens new growth avenues for providers, increases outpatient procedure volumes, and strengthens the overall presence of ASC networks in previously underserved markets.

Regional Analysis North America Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market

North America held a dominating share of 42.05% in 2025 due to the large network of Medicare-certified centers operating across the US. More than 6,300 certified ASCs collectively perform over 24 million procedures annually, supported by a reimbursement framework that encourages outpatient surgical services. The US healthcare regulatory environment actively promotes outpatient care through Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which has added complex surgeries to ASC-covered procedures, significantly increasing regional surgical volumes.

Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of day-surgery programs within specialized hospitals across East Asia. In China, over 70% of elective procedures in ophthalmology hospitals are now performed as day surgeries, significantly increasing outpatient surgical capacity and accelerating ASC adoption. Asia Pacific has become a major destination for affordable elective surgeries in Thailand, India, and Malaysia. Hospitals such as Bumrungrad International increasingly perform minimally invasive procedures through outpatient surgical programs, attracting international patients and accelerating investment in ASCs.

Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market

The market in Europe is strongly influenced by the collaboration between public healthcare systems and private surgical operators to expand outpatient capacity. Countries such as France and Germany increasingly partner with private surgical networks to manage rising surgical demand, contributing to the development of over 2,500 ASCs across Europe. Nordic healthcare systems strongly promote outpatient surgical care through national clinical guidelines. In countries such as Sweden and Denmark, more than 80–85% of cataract surgeries are conducted as same-day procedures, supported by government reimbursement frameworks. These factors collectively boost market growth in European countries.

Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market

Urban hospitals across the Middle East and Africa are actively shifting surgical services to outpatient settings to reduce inpatient pressure and healthcare costs. The United Arab Emirates focuses on healthcare infrastructure upgrades, supporting the development of specialized day-surgery and outpatient centers in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are emerging as regional outpatient surgery hubs. These factors are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Latin America Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market

Latin America is experiencing gradual growth as healthcare systems in Chile and Colombia increasingly operate day-hospital surgical units within private clinics. These facilities focus on procedures such as digestive endoscopy, minor orthopedics, and gynecological surgeries, allowing patients to be discharged within hours. Large diagnostic clinic networks in countries such as Mexico and Argentina are expanding into outpatient surgical services, which further supports market expansion in Latin America.

Clinical Application Insights

Orthopedics dominated the clinical application segment with a share of 24.33% in 2025 due to the increasing number of sports-related ligament reconstructions and cartilage repair procedures, which supports orthopedic dominance in ASCs. Orthopedic implant manufacturers are developing rapid recovery joint implants and fixation devices specifically designed for outpatient procedures. These implants support faster mobility and reduced rehabilitation time, allowing surgeons to safely perform joint reconstruction and repair surgeries in ambulatory surgery centers.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period due to the increasing use of ASCs for electrophysiology procedures, such as catheter-based arrhythmia treatments, which is supporting cardiovascular segment growth. Growing adoption of transradial access for cardiovascular interventions is enabling more procedures to shift to ambulatory surgery centers.

Service Insights

Surgical services dominated the market with a share of 71.26% in 2025, as ASCs are increasingly developing procedure-specific operating suites designed for high-volume surgeries such as ophthalmology and endoscopy. The growing use of pre-sterilized, single-use surgical instrument kits is supporting the expansion of surgical services in ASCs. These kits simplify operating room preparation, reduce sterilization turnaround time, and improve operational efficiency.

The diagnostic services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period due to increasing use of point-of-care diagnostic systems, supporting the growth of diagnostic services in ASCs. Ambulatory surgery centers are increasingly offering integrated same-day diagnostic screening services such as colonoscopy-based colorectal cancer screening and cardiovascular risk assessments, which further supports segment growth.

Ownership Insights

Physician-owned practices dominated the ownership segment with a revenue share of 64.17% in 2025, as they allow surgeons to directly manage surgical schedules and patient case selection without hospital administrative constraints. This flexibility helps optimize operating room utilization, reduce procedure delays, and maintain consistent surgical workflows.

The hospital-owned segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period, as these centers benefit from direct integration with hospital electronic medical record systems. Hospital networks maintain established specialty referral pipelines from internal departments such as cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. These structured referral pathways allow hospital-owned ASCs to receive a consistent flow of pre-evaluated surgical cases.

Center Type Insights

The single-specialty segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. In single-specialty ASCs, surgeons, nurses, and technical staff repeatedly perform similar procedures, which strengthens clinical expertise and procedural familiarity. These centers invest in highly specialized surgical equipment, such as ophthalmology and orthopedics. This focused infrastructure reduces equipment redundancy, improves procedural precision, and allows surgical teams to perform procedures more efficiently.

The multispecialty segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period, as these centers efficiently utilize shared diagnostic imaging systems, operating rooms, and recovery facilities across multiple medical specialties. This improves facility utilization rates and allows providers to accommodate diverse surgical procedures within the same clinical environment. Multi-specialty ASCs enable collaboration among physicians from different specialties within the same facility.

Competitive Landscape

The ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of hospital systems, physician-owned centers, and specialized outpatient surgery providers. Major participants include large healthcare networks and ASC management companies that operate multi-facility centers across regions. These organizations compete mainly through advanced surgical technologies, strong physician partnerships, cost-efficient outpatient procedures, and compliance with healthcare regulations. Smaller independent ASCs and regional operators compete by offering specialized surgical services, shorter patient wait times, and personalized care. The large healthcare operators and smaller specialized centers encourage continuous service expansion, operational efficiency, and improved patient experience in outpatient surgical care.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market Alexianer Group AMSURG Cadogan Clinic CHSPSC, LLC. Edward-Elmhurst Health Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG Envision Healthcare Corporation HCA International Limited Healthway Medical Group Helios Kliniken GmbH Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center Krankenhaus Rummelsberg Nexus Day Surgery Centre OneWelbeck Pediatrix Medical Group Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. Prisma Health Ramsay Santé Surgery Partners SurgCenter