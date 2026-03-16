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Rising Loneliness And Emotional Stress Among Delhi's Women In Prime Years, New Mpower Data Reveals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 13, 2026 – New insights released by Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, Founded by Mrs Neerja Birla, Founder Chairperson Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower, reveal emerging mental health challenges among women in Delhi, with young women facing emotional boundary conflicts and women in their prime working years reporting growing loneliness and emotional overwhelm.
The analysis is based on data from 98,340 women beneficiaries in Delhi who accessed counselling services, helplines, mental health centres and community outreach initiatives between April 2024 and March 2025. The findings highlight how mental health challenges among women are evolving across life stages, reflecting the emotional pressures of modern urban life.
The data indicates that young women aged 18–25, accounting for 24,573 beneficiaries, frequently report struggles related to unresolved emotional pain, friendship conflicts and blurred personal boundaries. Many in this age group describe difficulties navigating relationships, identity shifts and the pressures of academic and early career expectations.
Among women in their prime working years, 33,726 beneficiaries aged 26–49 accessed support services, often reporting feelings of loneliness, relationship-related stress and emotional exhaustion despite active professional and family roles. Mental health professionals note that many women in this stage of life juggle multiple responsibilities, including careers, caregiving roles and family expectations, often leaving limited space to address their own emotional needs.
The findings also highlight the growing importance of early mental health engagement. A total of 37,858 girls below the age of 18 were reached through counselling and mental health awareness initiatives, reflecting increasing recognition among families, educators and communities of the importance of addressing emotional well-being during adolescence.
Women aged 50 and above, accounting for 2,183 beneficiaries, often reported concerns related to loneliness, family transitions and emotional wellbeing during later life stages.
These patterns reflect a broader trend observed across North India, where a significant proportion of women seeking mental health support fall within the working-age group, underscoring the emotional pressures faced by urban women balancing personal aspirations with professional and family responsibilities.
Beyond individual experiences, the data highlights broader societal pressures affecting women's mental well-being. Persistent stigma around discussing mental health, expectations to fulfil multiple caregiving and professional roles, and limited access to timely support often lead women to internalize distress and delay seeking help.
Commenting on the findings, Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower, said: " Women's mental health is shaped not only by individual experiences but by the systems they navigate every day across work, family and society. Through Mpower's work across cities and communities, we are seeing more women speak openly about their mental health and seek support. As a society, we must respond by building accessible, stigma free ecosystems across homes, workplaces and communities that enable women to prioritise their wellbeing."
Dr. Preeti Parakh, Psychiatrist and Head, Mpower – The Centre Delhi, added: "The patterns we are seeing among women in Delhi highlight how emotional needs evolve across life stages. Younger women often struggle with identity and relationship boundaries, while women in their 30s and 40s frequently experience emotional fatigue and loneliness despite active social lives. Understanding these distinct patterns allows us to design mental health support systems that meet women where they are."
Mental health experts emphasize that addressing these challenges requires stronger support systems across society. Expanding access to counselling services, encouraging open conversations around emotional well-being, integrating mental health awareness in educational institutions, and strengthening workplace support for women can play a critical role in helping women seek help earlier and build resilience.
Creating supportive environments where emotional well-being is openly discussed and prioritized can help reduce stigma and ensure that women across life stages have the resources and confidence to access the support they need.
About Mpower
Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, works to transform India's approach to mental health through accessible services, awareness initiatives, and community engagement. Through its mental health centres, helplines, school outreach programs, and digital platforms, Mpower aims to make mental health support accessible, stigma-free, and integrated into everyday life for individuals and communities across India.
The analysis is based on data from 98,340 women beneficiaries in Delhi who accessed counselling services, helplines, mental health centres and community outreach initiatives between April 2024 and March 2025. The findings highlight how mental health challenges among women are evolving across life stages, reflecting the emotional pressures of modern urban life.
The data indicates that young women aged 18–25, accounting for 24,573 beneficiaries, frequently report struggles related to unresolved emotional pain, friendship conflicts and blurred personal boundaries. Many in this age group describe difficulties navigating relationships, identity shifts and the pressures of academic and early career expectations.
Among women in their prime working years, 33,726 beneficiaries aged 26–49 accessed support services, often reporting feelings of loneliness, relationship-related stress and emotional exhaustion despite active professional and family roles. Mental health professionals note that many women in this stage of life juggle multiple responsibilities, including careers, caregiving roles and family expectations, often leaving limited space to address their own emotional needs.
The findings also highlight the growing importance of early mental health engagement. A total of 37,858 girls below the age of 18 were reached through counselling and mental health awareness initiatives, reflecting increasing recognition among families, educators and communities of the importance of addressing emotional well-being during adolescence.
Women aged 50 and above, accounting for 2,183 beneficiaries, often reported concerns related to loneliness, family transitions and emotional wellbeing during later life stages.
These patterns reflect a broader trend observed across North India, where a significant proportion of women seeking mental health support fall within the working-age group, underscoring the emotional pressures faced by urban women balancing personal aspirations with professional and family responsibilities.
Beyond individual experiences, the data highlights broader societal pressures affecting women's mental well-being. Persistent stigma around discussing mental health, expectations to fulfil multiple caregiving and professional roles, and limited access to timely support often lead women to internalize distress and delay seeking help.
Commenting on the findings, Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower, said: " Women's mental health is shaped not only by individual experiences but by the systems they navigate every day across work, family and society. Through Mpower's work across cities and communities, we are seeing more women speak openly about their mental health and seek support. As a society, we must respond by building accessible, stigma free ecosystems across homes, workplaces and communities that enable women to prioritise their wellbeing."
Dr. Preeti Parakh, Psychiatrist and Head, Mpower – The Centre Delhi, added: "The patterns we are seeing among women in Delhi highlight how emotional needs evolve across life stages. Younger women often struggle with identity and relationship boundaries, while women in their 30s and 40s frequently experience emotional fatigue and loneliness despite active social lives. Understanding these distinct patterns allows us to design mental health support systems that meet women where they are."
Mental health experts emphasize that addressing these challenges requires stronger support systems across society. Expanding access to counselling services, encouraging open conversations around emotional well-being, integrating mental health awareness in educational institutions, and strengthening workplace support for women can play a critical role in helping women seek help earlier and build resilience.
Creating supportive environments where emotional well-being is openly discussed and prioritized can help reduce stigma and ensure that women across life stages have the resources and confidence to access the support they need.
About Mpower
Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, works to transform India's approach to mental health through accessible services, awareness initiatives, and community engagement. Through its mental health centres, helplines, school outreach programs, and digital platforms, Mpower aims to make mental health support accessible, stigma-free, and integrated into everyday life for individuals and communities across India.
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