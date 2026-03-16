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Speaking At The Global AI Leadership Summit, Wissen CEO Highlights How AI-Driven Engineering And Automation Will Redefine IT Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India | March 13, 2026 - Generative AI is rapidly transforming the way enterprise technology is designed, built and delivered, signalling a shift from traditional headcount-driven IT services models to AI-enabled engineering, said Raghu Pareddy, Founder & CEO of Wissen Technology, while speaking at the Global AI Leadership Summit 2026 in Hyderabad.
Addressing technology leaders, GCC heads and industry experts at the summit held at ITC Kohenur, Mr. Pareddy shared insights during his session titled "Leading the GenAI Transformation in IT Services," highlighting how AI is redefining productivity, innovation and delivery models across the software development lifecycle.
Mr. Pareddy noted that while Generative AI tools are already demonstrating significant productivity gains in software engineering, most enterprise applications are yet to fully embed AI capabilities - creating a massive opportunity for transformation.
"Generative AI is moving faster than most organisations anticipated. While we are already seeing productivity gains across coding, testing and documentation, more than 95 percent of enterprise applications still operate without embedded AI capabilities. That gap represents one of the most significant opportunities for the technology services industry over the next decade," said Raghu Pareddy, Founder & CEO, Wissen Technology.
He emphasised that the next phase of IT services will be defined by AI-driven engineering models, where deep domain expertise and intelligent automation will drive outcomes rather than traditional scale-based delivery.
"The real shift underway is from headcount-led delivery to AI-enabled engineering. In this new model, productivity, domain expertise and intelligent automation will determine how technology platforms are built, modernised and scaled," Mr. Pareddy added.
According to him, enterprises across industries, including banking, financial services, telecom and healthcare - are increasingly experimenting with AI-assisted coding, automated testing, intelligent documentation, and large-scale legacy modernisation to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.
These capabilities are helping organisations shorten development cycles, improve engineering productivity, and scale innovation without proportionally increasing resources.
"Enterprises that combine deep engineering expertise with AI-enabled development practices will have a decisive advantage in how they build and operate digital platforms in the future," Mr. Pareddy said.
He also highlighted the growing strategic role of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in enabling AI-driven innovation. As enterprises expand their GCC presence in India, these centres are evolving beyond delivery hubs into innovation engines that drive product development, data platforms and enterprise-wide transformation programs.
With AI adoption accelerating across industries, Wissen Technology continues to strengthen its engineering capabilities to help global enterprises integrate practical, scalable AI solutions into their technology ecosystems.
The Global AI Leadership Summit 2026 brought together leaders from technology companies, GCCs, startups and research institutions to discuss emerging AI trends, enterprise adoption challenges and the future of digital engineering.
About Wissen Technology
Wissen Technology is a global technology services and solutions provider that combines strategy, design, and engineering to help enterprises achieve digital transformation at scale. Founded in 2000 in the United States, the company has steadily expanded its global footprint with delivery centres and offices in India, the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, and Canada.
With more than two decades of expertise, Wissen has successfully delivered over US$1 billion worth of projects and continues to serve as a trusted partner to over twenty Fortune 500 companies across industries such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and energy.
Addressing technology leaders, GCC heads and industry experts at the summit held at ITC Kohenur, Mr. Pareddy shared insights during his session titled "Leading the GenAI Transformation in IT Services," highlighting how AI is redefining productivity, innovation and delivery models across the software development lifecycle.
Mr. Pareddy noted that while Generative AI tools are already demonstrating significant productivity gains in software engineering, most enterprise applications are yet to fully embed AI capabilities - creating a massive opportunity for transformation.
"Generative AI is moving faster than most organisations anticipated. While we are already seeing productivity gains across coding, testing and documentation, more than 95 percent of enterprise applications still operate without embedded AI capabilities. That gap represents one of the most significant opportunities for the technology services industry over the next decade," said Raghu Pareddy, Founder & CEO, Wissen Technology.
He emphasised that the next phase of IT services will be defined by AI-driven engineering models, where deep domain expertise and intelligent automation will drive outcomes rather than traditional scale-based delivery.
"The real shift underway is from headcount-led delivery to AI-enabled engineering. In this new model, productivity, domain expertise and intelligent automation will determine how technology platforms are built, modernised and scaled," Mr. Pareddy added.
According to him, enterprises across industries, including banking, financial services, telecom and healthcare - are increasingly experimenting with AI-assisted coding, automated testing, intelligent documentation, and large-scale legacy modernisation to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.
These capabilities are helping organisations shorten development cycles, improve engineering productivity, and scale innovation without proportionally increasing resources.
"Enterprises that combine deep engineering expertise with AI-enabled development practices will have a decisive advantage in how they build and operate digital platforms in the future," Mr. Pareddy said.
He also highlighted the growing strategic role of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in enabling AI-driven innovation. As enterprises expand their GCC presence in India, these centres are evolving beyond delivery hubs into innovation engines that drive product development, data platforms and enterprise-wide transformation programs.
With AI adoption accelerating across industries, Wissen Technology continues to strengthen its engineering capabilities to help global enterprises integrate practical, scalable AI solutions into their technology ecosystems.
The Global AI Leadership Summit 2026 brought together leaders from technology companies, GCCs, startups and research institutions to discuss emerging AI trends, enterprise adoption challenges and the future of digital engineering.
About Wissen Technology
Wissen Technology is a global technology services and solutions provider that combines strategy, design, and engineering to help enterprises achieve digital transformation at scale. Founded in 2000 in the United States, the company has steadily expanded its global footprint with delivery centres and offices in India, the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, and Canada.
With more than two decades of expertise, Wissen has successfully delivered over US$1 billion worth of projects and continues to serve as a trusted partner to over twenty Fortune 500 companies across industries such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and energy.
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